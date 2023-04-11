Brush fire burns 2 acres near Hillside Middle School

Dispatched: 4:18 p.m.

Under Control: Fire contained 5:02 p.m.

Resources: Engines 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, Forestry 1, 2, Car 1, 03 

Description of Incident: Companies were dispatched to the area of 112 Reservoir Ave. for a report of a  brush fire, first arriving engine companies reported a large area burning and requested additional resources that brought three more engines, an additional forestry unit and two chief officers.

The area was a wooded hillside with heavy undergrowth and dry leaves that helped spread the fire in multiple directions. Fire crews advanced multiple hand lines and quickly contained the fire to approximately 2  acres. 

Civilian Injuries: None 

Emergency Service Injuries: None 

Special Circumstances: Wooded hillside, water supply combined with long-distance hose lines. 

Property Loss: NA 

Property Saved: NA 

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx

 

