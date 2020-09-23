Brush fire at homeless camp on March Avenue

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

MANCHESTER, NH – Fire crews on Wednesday afternoon responded to a brush fire in a homeless camp on March Avenue.

Multiple calls came in reporting heavy smoke in the area of March Avenue and John Devine Drive. When fire crews arrived they encountered smoke billowing from a large area which is occupied by homeless camps.
Engine 9, Truck 7, Engine 2, and Forestry 1 stretched hose lines to extinguish a large area of burning brush.
This area with brush had previously been cut down and the homeless camps removed. At this time it appears with the brush grown back the area has been reoccupied.

This is one of approximately 37 homeless camps around the city of Manchester. There were no people in the vicinity as fire crews arrived.

The city Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.