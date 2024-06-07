Brown’s Go-Ahead Homer in Ninth Lifts Cats Over Erie

ERIE, PA. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-29) overcame a 3-2 deficit with two runs in the ninth to take down the Erie SeaWolves (29-23) at UPMC Park Thursday night, 4-3. Center fielder Devonte Brown knocked a two-run home run to propel the Fisher Cats to their second win in Erie this week.

New Hampshire entered the ninth on Thursday night with a 0-21 record when trailing after eight innings this season. Pinch-hitter Ryan McCarty led the ninth off with a single to set up Brown for his fifth home run of the year.

Fellow Fisher Cats hitters Alan Roden (TOR No. 7, MLB Pipeline) and Josh Kasevich (TOR No. 11) also knocked home runs in the Fisher Cats win.

New Hampshire’s Devereaux Harrison battled out of early Erie runs in the Thursday win and finished with his second quality start of the season. After six innings, Harrison allowed two runs on four hits, walked two batters and struck out three.

Fisher Cats righty reliever Ryan Boyer (W, 2-2) struck out one in one inning of work to hold the SeaWolves off the scoreboard in the eighth inning. Erie reliever RJ Petit (L, 2-4) gave up the two-run home run to Brown in the top of the ninth for the loss.

The SeaWolves plated the game’s first runs for the third time this week. In the bottom of the second, Harrison threw 27 pitches against five Erie batters. SeaWolves shortstop Trei Cruz banged a leadoff home run to put Erie in front, 1-0. First baseman Jake Holton immediately followed with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. New Hampshire turned a 3-6-3 double play to produce two outs, but Holton scored from third to extend Erie’s advantage to 2-0.

Roden’s leadoff solo blast cut into the SeaWolves lead in the top of the fourth inning. The next three Fisher Cats batters would reach base safely but no New Hampshire runs would come of the opportunity. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fifth, Kasevich’s second homer of the season tied the game at 2-2.

After a scoreless sixth, Erie broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh. Holton began the home seventh with a double and would advance to third and ultimately score on three ensuing groundouts to help Erie take a 3-2 lead.

The Fisher Cats and SeaWolves continue their six-game set on Friday night with a 6:35 PM first pitch at UPMC Park. New Hampshire LHP Adam Macko (3-2, 3.86 ERA) gets the nod against Erie RHP Wilkel Hernandez (2-1, 3.98 ERA).

Following the end of a two-week road trip, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to begin back-to-back weeks of baseball in Manchester. The Fisher Cats begin a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, June 11. After six games against Richmond, the Fisher Cats welcome the Reading Fightin’ Phils to Manchester from Tuesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 23.