Brown meets voters at the ballpark

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As Northeast Delta Dental Stadium filled with dogs and their owners on Wednesday afternoon, New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Candidate Gail Huff Brown took the opportunity to meet with voters and state her case among fellow dog owners.

A total of 10 candidates including Brown filed to see who will be the Republican Party nominee heading up against incumbent Chris Pappas (D-Manchester).

Despite the crowded field, Brown believes her 30 years of experience as a journalist and homeowner in Rye in addition to her work with her husband and former U.S. Senator Scott Brown during Scott’s time as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand provides a point of difference between her and the other candidates seeking the party’s nomination in September.

“Nobody in this race has worked longer or harder for former President (Trump’s) agenda than Scott or I,” she said.

While Brown expects support from other candidates in the field if she receives the nomination, she said she would support the nominee challenging Pappas if she does not get the nod given the variety of issues facing New Hampshire residents such as the baby formula shortage, government fraud, other economic kitchen table topics, which she believes can only be solved with less government spending.

“We need to have a voice for New Hampshire, we have no voice in New Hampshire right now and Chris Pappas does not represent the values and ideas we want in New Hampshire,” she said.