Brookside Holiday Lights will shine through the month of December

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.” John 1:5

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church will expand its offerings for the 2021 holiday light display during the month of December 2021. Partnering again with The New England Holiday Light Company, Brookside Church invites everyone to contribute to the community holiday light display by donating a strand or strands of lights or even a family or group light tree in honor or memory of loved ones, those we’ve lost, those we pray for, or those we adore.

In celebration of the season, Brookside will again host its popular Holiday Light Nights, Saturdays Dec. 11 & 18 from 4:30 – 7:30 pm. The light nights will offer the opportunity to enjoy the glow of thousands of lights, live entertainment, as well as offer home-cooked food and sweet treats to go.

“We are inviting everyone to come and walk in the light this year at Brookside’s Holiday Light Nights this December,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, interim minister at Brookside Church. “This interactive outdoor celebration of hope and peace symbolizes Christ’s light in our lives. We can always find His light in the darkness of whatever we face and in any season of our lives.”

Be A Part of the Lights



Your donations help to make each year’s light display unique by donating lights in honor or memory. A single strand or strands of lights (with one name per strand) can be donated for $25 each. Or, you can donate a light tree for the entire family, or a work or community group of four or more names for $100. The names of those honored or remembered will be a part of the display on the grounds of Brookside Church located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester. Names will also be on our website throughout the month of December and gift acknowledgment cards are available and make great holiday gifts. Donate now at brooksideholidaylights.com

About The New England Holiday Light Company

The New England Light Company can design, install, maintain, remove, and store all of your outdoor holiday lighting this season. We will work with you to come up with the most beautiful, cost-effective holiday lighting your yard has ever seen. Take the stress out of this holiday season and let us do the work. For more information visit: www.neholidaylight.com.

About Brookside Congregational Church



Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501©3. The church has a tremendous impact on the Greater Manchester community as it provides not only a place of Sunday worship for parishioners, but it also provides a common location for numerous local nonprofits and community organizations to gather on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The mission of Brookside is community-focused. In keeping with its mission, the Church is utilized by over 30 organizations in the Manchester area. The groups that use the Brookside buildings include support groups for those dealing with addiction and grief, a community garden for refugee immigrants and neighbors of Brookside, an annual fundraiser for the local food pantry, and various other services including a parish nursing program and local theater group. In addition, two small congregations meet weekly in Brookside’s chapel and the Church is also home to Pastoral Counseling Services and the Brookside Thrift Shop that serves the local community. For more information visit: http://brooksidecc.info/