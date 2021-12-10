Brookside Holiday Lights announces rain date due to Saturday’s rainy forecast

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church today announced it will move it’s first Light Night of the Brookside Holiday Lights forward one day to Sunday, Dec. 12 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. due to the forecasted rain for this Saturday, Dec. 11. The second and final Light Night will remain on the following Saturday, Dec. 18 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., as previously scheduled.
On Sunday, everyone is invited and welcome to walk in the lights, take holiday photos, play winter carnival games, and enjoy outdoor entertainment including Grammy nominee, Judy Pancoast and the Granite State Ringers. There will also be food, hot chocolate and sweet treats to go. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
Judy Pancoast – 5 p.m.
Performing on Sunday is Grammy nominee Judy Pancoast whose song, “The House on Christmas Street” is played all over the world during the holiday season. Judy’s festive concert will include a mix of her original yuletide songs, well-known holiday hits, and lots of singing and dancing along. Judy has toured her holiday show all over the US to rave reviews and happy crowds. Check out her viral video of “The House on Christmas Street” below, and find out more about Judy here: www.judypancoast.com
Granite State Ringers – 6:15 – 7:15 p.m.
“We are inviting everyone to come and walk in the light this year at Brookside’s Holiday Light Nights this December,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, interim minister at Brookside Church. “This interactive outdoor celebration of hope and peace symbolizes Christ’s light in our lives. We can always find His light in the darkness of whatever we face and in any season of our lives.”
Be A Part of the Lights
Your donations help to make each year’s light display unique by donating lights in honor or memory. A single strand or strands of lights (with one name per strand) can be donated for $25 each. Or, you can donate a light tree or orb for the entire family or a work or community group of four or more names for $100. The names of those honored or remembered will be a part of the display on the grounds of Brookside Church located at 2013 Elm St. Names will also be on our website throughout the month of December and gift acknowledgment cards are available and make great holiday gifts. For more information or to donate lights visit: https://www.
About The New England Holiday Light Company
The New England Light Company can design, install, maintain, remove, and store all of your outdoor holiday lighting this season. We will work with you to come up with the most beautiful, cost-effective holiday lighting your yard has ever seen. Take the stress out of this holiday season and let us do the work. For more information visit: www.neholidaylight.com.
About Brookside Congregational Church
Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501©3. The church has a tremendous impact on the Greater Manchester community as it provides not only a place of Sunday worship for parishioners, but it also provides a common location for numerous local nonprofits and community organizations to gather on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The mission of Brookside is community-focused. In keeping with its mission, the Church is utilized by over 30 organizations in the Manchester area. The groups that use the Brookside buildings include support groups for alcoholics and their families, overeaters, grief counseling, a community garden for refugee immigrants and neighbors of Brookside, an annual fundraiser for the local food pantry, and various other services including a parish nursing program and local theater group. In addition, two small congregations meet weekly in Brookside’s chapel and the Church is also home to Pastoral Counseling Services and the Brookside Thrift Shop that serves the local community. For more information visit: http://brooksidecc.info/