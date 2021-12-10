Brookside Holiday Lights announces rain date due to Saturday’s rainy forecast

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church today announced it will move it’s first Light Night of the Brookside Holiday Lights forward one day to Sunday, Dec. 12 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. due to the forecasted rain for this Saturday, Dec. 11. The second and final Light Night will remain on the following Saturday, Dec. 18 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., as previously scheduled.

The Brookside Holiday Lights is a community light display on the grounds of Brookside Church in Manchester’s North End. Partnering again with The New England Holiday Light Company , Brookside Church invites everyone to contribute to and enjoy the display that boasts a new longer light tunnel and light trees. Most importantly, every light in the display has been donated in honor or memory of someone. You can see the names of those being honored this year and even add to it at: https://www.brooksidecc. org/holiday-lights . We will add lights and update the names through Christmas Eve Service taking place at 5 p.m. on December 24 outside on the front steps of Brookside Church.

On Sunday, everyone is invited and welcome to walk in the lights, take holiday photos, play winter carnival games, and enjoy outdoor entertainment including Grammy nominee, Judy Pancoast and the Granite State Ringers. There will also be food, hot chocolate and sweet treats to go. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Dec. 12 Entertainment Schedule

Judy Pancoast – 5 p.m.

Performing on Sunday is Grammy nominee Judy Pancoast whose song, “The House on Christmas Street” is played all over the world during the holiday season. Judy’s festive concert will include a mix of her original yuletide songs, well-known holiday hits, and lots of singing and dancing along. Judy has toured her holiday show all over the US to rave reviews and happy crowds. Check out her viral video of “The House on Christmas Street” below, and find out more about Judy here: www.judypancoast.com



Granite State Ringers – 6:15 – 7:15 p.m.



The Granite State Ringers (GSR) was organized as an advanced community handbell choir in February of 2007 with the goal of offering musicians who are committed to the art of handbell ringing a chance to play a variety of challenging music and to promote handbell repertoire to audiences all over New Hampshire. GSR is made up of ringers from communities throughout New Hampshire including Amherst, Bedford, Concord, Exeter, Farmington, Hudson, Manchester, Milton, Northwood, Rochester, and Eliot, ME. They perform on 5 octaves of Malmark Handbells, 6 octaves of Malmark Handchimes, and 4 octaves of Schulmerich Handbells.

“We are inviting everyone to come and walk in the light this year at Brookside’s Holiday Light Nights this December,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, interim minister at Brookside Church. “This interactive outdoor celebration of hope and peace symbolizes Christ’s light in our lives. We can always find His light in the darkness of whatever we face and in any season of our lives.”

Be A Part of the Lights



Your donations help to make each year’s light display unique by donating lights in honor or memory. A single strand or strands of lights (with one name per strand) can be donated for $25 each. Or, you can donate a light tree or orb for the entire family or a work or community group of four or more names for $100. The names of those honored or remembered will be a part of the display on the grounds of Brookside Church located at 2013 Elm St. Names will also be on our website throughout the month of December and gift acknowledgment cards are available and make great holiday gifts. For more information or to donate lights visit: https://www. brooksideholidaylights.com/.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.” John 1:5.





The Granite State Ringers perform to the holiday lights crowd at the 2020 Brookside Holiday Lights.

Kids pose for a photo in the light tunnel at the 2020 Brookside Holiday Lights.

About The New England Holiday Light Company

The New England Light Company can design, install, maintain, remove, and store all of your outdoor holiday lighting this season. We will work with you to come up with the most beautiful, cost-effective holiday lighting your yard has ever seen. Take the stress out of this holiday season and let us do the work. For more information visit: www.neholidaylight.com.