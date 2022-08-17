Brookside Church to hold ‘Blessing of the Animals’ Labor Day Weekend in outdoor garden service

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church will hold a “Blessing of the Animals” service in the back garden of the church on Labor Day Weekend, Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9:30 a.m. Blessings will be given by Rev. Laura Biddle, Pastor at Brookside Church. All pets and people are welcome and the service will be held indoors if it rains.

Brookside will also do a special collection of pet food and monetary donations benefitting the Second Chance Ranch Rescue. Learn more about Second Chance at https://www. secondchanceranchrescue.com/

“This ‘Blessing of the Animals’ service is just another way Brookside Church is reaching out to our community. Animals are a special part of our family and bring us so much love and joy,” explained Rev. Laura Biddle, Pastor at Brookside Congregational Church. “Matthew 18:20 says, ‘For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.’ So, bring your friends – canine, feline, and beyond – and join us as we celebrate all creatures great and small!”