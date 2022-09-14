Brookside Church offers ‘soul-centered worship’ through music and art classes

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church today announced its fall program offerings for families including music programs by new co-directors of music Kim and Ken Clark and spiritual art classes by Unchartered Tutoring, LLC, featuring Amber Nicole Cannan. These programs are free and the public is welcome.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kim and Ken Clark as our new co-music directors and so much appreciate their talents and leadership in the music programs at Brookside,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, Pastor at Brookside Congregational Church. “Adding these music offerings to our already popular spiritual art classes with Unchartered Tutoring has us really excited and we want to share them with our community. At Brookside, everyone belongs – so come and be a part of the spiritual arts at Brookside!”

Brookside Music Programs

Music is at the forefront of weekly worship at Brookside. Top-quality musical offerings in a wide variety of styles and genres (classical, jazz, contemporary, and everything in between) integrate with spiritual lessons to create an enlivening and soul-centered worship experience. The church is extremely fortunate to have outstanding instruments to support its ministry including two Steinway grand pianos, two 3-manual Austin organs, a Hammond organ, as well as a professional sound system.

Following are the music programs for all ages starting this Sunday, Sept. 11 and running through June 2023.

Chancel Choir (ages 15+) – Meets for rehearsal Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

(ages 15+) – Meets for rehearsal Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Bell Choir – Meets for rehearsal Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

– Meets for rehearsal Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Junior Jam (ages 8 +): Meets Sundays at 11 a.m. This group will be singing and playing instruments in an ensemble group setting.

(ages 8 +): Meets Sundays at 11 a.m. This group will be singing and playing instruments in an ensemble group setting. Wee Singers (ages 3-8) – Meets following Sunday service. Simple songs with hand motions and percussion instruments will be taught.

These groups will have performance opportunities throughout the year. No experience is required. If you want to learn more or have questions, please contact co-directors of music, Ken and Kim Clark at music@brooksidecc.org.

Kim Clark has 35 years of church organist and choir director experience at various churches and denominations in the Manchester area. She began her music career as a solo classical pianist and accompanist where she played at such places as the Currier Museum of Art, Methuen Music Hall, Searles Castle, and even the White House. She also accompanies musical drama groups and soloists and gives private instruction. She studied at DePaul University in Chicago and received a bachelor’s degree in music performance. To add a different flavor to her classical style of playing, she began playing keys in a classic rock band which is how she came to meet her husband, Ken Clark. She began studying Hammond organ and playing blues at occasional local jam sessions over the past few years.

Ken Clark is internationally known as one of the world’s greatest jazz organists. He has also been winner of New England Blues Society, “Keyboardist of the Year” in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015. Ken’s technical ability joined with his natural feel for funk and soul makes a night with the Ken Clark Organ Trio an authentic, special one indeed. Ken Clark has toured and recorded with Bernard Purdie, Melvin Sparks and David “Fathead” Newman, The Blues Project, among others. He received his degree for arranging for large ensembles from Berklee College of Music in Boston and has been playing locally, nationally, and internationally ever since. Not only is he a hired recording artist on hundreds of other artist’s CD’s, but also has produced many CD’s of his own original music with his group, the Ken Clark Organ Trio. Along with playing in concert halls and music venues playing jazz, blues, R&B, he enjoys being a church organist and choir director on Sunday mornings with his wife Kim Clark.

Spiritual Art Classes

Brookside offers free spiritual art classes with Unchartered Tutoring, LLC on Sundays as a part of its childhood and youth Christian Education Program. The program uses art and hands-on learning to explore the week’s themes. While the pastor leads the adults in faith lessons, the children explore similar themes using art.

Children ages 3 through high school are welcome to join the free spiritual art classes. Church begins at 10 a.m. and the art class meets following the children’s story, when the kids will be dismissed to the large fellowship hall.

Amber Nicole Cannan is the founder of Unchartered Tutoring LLC and primary instructor. She is a biomedical artist, science and art teacher and general community member. She is a Director on Manchester City Library’s Foundation Board and the former president of The New Hampshire Creative Club, New Hampshire’s oldest professional arts organization. Amber Nicole’s degree is in fine arts from the Cleveland Institute of Art (CIA), one of the top 5 art schools in North America. She has a strong background in science and anatomy from Case Western Reserve University and CIA’s Biomedical Art program. This scientific background helps her connect with “nontraditional” thinkers. Learn more at http://www.bioscicreative. com.

Brookside also offers nursery care during worship for children under 3 years of age.

For general questions, please contact the church office at Brookside at 603-669-2807.

About Brookside Congregational Church

Brookside is an open and affirming congregation, embracing diversity and affirming the dignity and worth of every person. Located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester, the church invites everyone to join in the common life and mission of reconciling community through participation and leadership in its congregation, and by fully sharing in the worship, rites and sacraments of the church. Brookside Congregational Church is a member of the United Church of Christ, the Hillsborough Association, the NH Conference, and United Church of Christ. For more information please visit http://www.brooksidecc. org.