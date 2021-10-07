Brookside Church offers free spiritual art classes for youth

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church will offer free spiritual art classes led by Amber Nicole Cannan of Unchartered Tutoring, LLC, on Sundays as a part of its childhood and youth Christian Education Program.
The program is open to students from 3 years of age through high school. The program aims to teach students the scripture and spiritual lessons through the medium of art in a way that they can relate to and better understand.
Everyone is welcome to join the free spiritual art classes on Sundays and there is no registration required. Church begins at 10 a.m. and the art class meets following the children’s story, when the kids will be dismissed to the large fellowship hall below the sanctuary. Children will be spread out in the large hall and masks are required. Brookside Church is located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester.
About Unchartered Tutoring, LLC
Unchartered Tutoring provides after-school and in-school enrichment combining art and science since 2017. We also assist in summer camp programs and provide individual tutoring. Sometimes, we provide the occasional small event workshop and corporate team-building exercise. All of our offerings educate using art. We are not a paint bar nor do we wish everyone to produce the same artwork or learn the same things from a given lesson. Everyone has different educational objectives, hence the journey is unchARTered!
Unchartered follows science and data, believes in the power of art, pays people a sustainable wage and embraces diversity. Unchartered Tutoring, LLC is a US government-certified economically disadvantaged woman-owned small business and a company filled with people who ache to help their students.
About Brookside Congregational Church
Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501©3. The church has a tremendous impact on the Greater Manchester community as it provides not only a place of Sunday worship for parishioners, but it also provides a common location for numerous local nonprofits and community organizations to gather on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The mission of Brookside is community-focused. In keeping with its mission, the Church is utilized by over 30 organizations in the Manchester area. The groups that use the Brookside buildings include support groups for alcoholics and their families, overeaters, grief counseling, a community garden for refugee immigrants and neighbors of Brookside, an annual fundraiser for the local food pantry, and various other services including a parish nursing program and local theater group. In addition, two small congregations meet weekly in Brookside’s chapel and the Church is also home to Pastoral Counseling Services and the Brookside Thrift Shop that serves the local community. For more information visit: http://brooksidecc.info/