Brookside Church offers free spiritual art classes for youth

“We are delighted to have Amber Nicole working with Brookside and providing such an innovative and fun way to learn,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, Interim Minister, Brookside Congregational Church. “She is well known in the community as the owner and operator of Unchartered Tutoring, that was a big hit with children and parents particularly during the pandemic and the challenges of remote learning.”

The program is open to students from 3 years of age through high school. The program aims to teach students the scripture and spiritual lessons through the medium of art in a way that they can relate to and better understand.

“I’m so thrilled and excited to be joining the community you have built at Brookside Congregational Church,” said Cannan, founder of the afterschool enrichment program. “While Rev. Laura leads the adults in faith lessons, I will be helping the children explore similar themes using art.”

Everyone is welcome to join the free spiritual art classes on Sundays and there is no registration required. Church begins at 10 a.m. and the art class meets following the children’s story, when the kids will be dismissed to the large fellowship hall below the sanctuary. Children will be spread out in the large hall and masks are required. Brookside Church is located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester.

About Unchartered Tutoring, LLC

Unchartered Tutoring provides after-school and in-school enrichment combining art and science since 2017. We also assist in summer camp programs and provide individual tutoring. Sometimes, we provide the occasional small event workshop and corporate team-building exercise. All of our offerings educate using art. We are not a paint bar nor do we wish everyone to produce the same artwork or learn the same things from a given lesson. Everyone has different educational objectives, hence the journey is unchARTered!

Unchartered follows science and data, believes in the power of art, pays people a sustainable wage and embraces diversity. Unchartered Tutoring, LLC is a US government-certified economically disadvantaged woman-owned small business and a company filled with people who ache to help their students.