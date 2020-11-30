Brookside Church honors local heroes with lights

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church flipped the switch on its holiday light display Sunday night, and they did so while honoring some local heroes including firefighters, first responders, healthcare professionals, school teachers, police among others. Lights were donated and will shine in their honor among all the donated lights in honor and memory that will be on display during the month of December at Brookside Congregational Church located at 2013 Elm St. in the north end of Manchester.

Brookside Church will host three outdoor, socially distanced Holiday Light Nights on the first three Saturdays in December for everyone to come out and walk in the light this Christmas season. The church is again partnering with The New England Holiday Light Company, to present the community holiday light display to be an example of Christ’s light and hope to our neighbors, our city and our nation.

“We were so happy to have special guests with us tonight representing the essential workers that have been serving our community particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. And every light in the Brookside Holiday Light display is in honor of someone,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, Interim Minister of Brookside Congregational Church. “We invite everyone to come out and safely experience the joy of walking in the light this advent season.”

The Saturday evening events will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on December 5, 12 and 19 (weather permitting). Each night will feature music, including the Brookside Church Handbell Choir, Granite State Ringers, and more. For a twist on our traditional living nativity, we will present Living Nativity Narratives where local actors will portray the first-person perspective of characters like a shepherd boy, inn keeper’s wife, Joseph, magi and Mary. Miles Smith Farm will bring out animals for the event on the 19th.

There will be family fun with a scavenger hunt and a light tunnel to walk through. Take-out food offerings will be available including homemade soups, hot dogs and dessert hot chocolates. All attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Still Time to Donate It’s not too late to donate a strand or strands of lights or even a family light orb that will be lit in honor of loved ones – those we’ve lost, those we pray for, or those we adore.

A single strand or strands of lights (with one name per strand) can be donated for $25 each. Or, you can donate a light orb for the entire family or a group of four or more names for $100. The names of those honored will be a part of the display on the grounds of Brookside Church located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester. Names will also be on our website throughout the month of December and gift acknowledgment cards are available to print or email. Donate now at https://www. brooksideholidaylights.com/.

Alternatively, click here to download a form to print and mail in along with your check made out to Brookside Church. Please be sure to include the name of your loved one(s) and send to: Brookside Congregational Church at 2013 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.” John 1:5.

About The New England Holiday Light Company



The New England Light Company can design, install, maintain, remove, and store all of your outdoor holiday lighting this season. We will work with you to come up with the most beautiful, cost-effective holiday lighting your yard has ever seen. Take the stress out of this holiday season and let us do the work. For more information visit: www.neholidaylight.com.

About Brookside Congregational Church



Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501c3. The church has a tremendous impact on the Greater Manchester community as it provides not only a place of Sunday worship for parishioners, but it also provides a common location for numerous local nonprofits and community organizations to gather on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The mission of Brookside is community-focused. In keeping with its mission, the Church is utilized by over 30 organizations in the Manchester area. The groups that use the Brookside buildings include support groups for alcoholics and their families, overeaters, grief counseling, a community garden for refugee immigrants and neighbors of Brookside, an annual fundraiser for the local food pantry, and various other services including a parish nursing program and local theater group. In addition, two small congregations meet weekly in Brookside’s chapel and the Church is also home to Pastoral Counseling Services and the Brookside Thrift Shop that serves the local community. For more information visit: http://brooksidecc.info/