Bringing the possibilities to NH students: Mobile career van back on the road after COVID hiatus

CONCORD, NH — After a brief hiatus, the New Hampshire Department of Education’s Mobile Access to Possibilities (MAPs) recreational vehicle is once again traveling to schools and events throughout the state to promote Career and Technical Education (CTE) opportunities.

MAPs, a 35-foot recreational vehicle, has been outfitted to provide New Hampshire students with experiential learning and a deeper understanding about CTE programming. The vehicle is equipped with modern technology such as drones, an air simulator, CPR manikins, a blood-drawing phlebotomy practice arm, cosmetology training heads and zSpace computers with virtual and augmented reality – all designed to introduce students to 3-D technology, welding, automotive, healthcare, machine shop programs and more.

Although the pandemic prevented MAPs from visiting schools in recent years, the vehicle is now back on the road and has met with students at three different events in recent weeks, including a trip to Litchfield Middle School where students in grades 5-8 participated in several activities to learn possible career pathways.

“This was a great opportunity for students to get hands-on experiences while planning for their future learning. It was great to see students explore the possibilities that CTE offers New Hampshire students,” said Robin Corbeil, a computer programing teacher for the Litchfield School District.

MAPs also attended New Hampshire Construction Career Days last month in New Boston, an event that exposes high school students to possible career paths in both the construction and transportation industries, while also offering hands-on exhibits. The MAPs vehicle was also spotted in Portsmouth recently for a Bring Back the Trades appreciation event, which has a mission to help support trade school students through various scholarships.

“The ‘possibilities’ in MAPs stands for all the promising opportunities for young people in New Hampshire to contribute to the economy of our state by working in exciting and rewarding careers,” said Jeffry Beard, deputy state director for career and technical education. “In order to make informed decisions about career education and training, parents, families and kids can hear about CTE, Learn Everywhere, NH Career Academy and other opportunities through MAPs events.”

To learn more about MAPs, or to request a visit to a school, business, organization, or event, contact Diane Lewis with NHED’s Bureau of Career Development at 603-271-3999 or diane.r.lewis@doe.nh.gov.