‘Bringing Light’ through spoken word: Stockbridge Theatre presents Regie Gibson, Amy Mevorach and Valyn Lyric Turner

“If you’ve got something that makes you want to take the next breath, hang on to it. Milk it for every ounce of loveliness you can get from it. As far as we know this is it…lets make everything we do an act of art and inspiration”– Regie Gibson

DERRY, NH – The Stockbridge Theater will host the pristine and powerful poetry of Regie Gibson as part of its free virtual spring series “Bring Light,” an evening of spoken word, stories, poems, monologues and songs meant to illuminate, enlighten and enliven.

Hosted by United Solo Festival best storyteller 2014 LeLand Gantt, in addition to Gibson performers include poet, storyteller, writer, and advocate for social change Amy Mevorach and spoken word poet, actor, songwriter, and activist Valyn Lyric Turner.

“I’m just so happy to be on board with both of them,” says Gibson, “people who, when I listen to their work, I think, hey, I’m uplifted by this, or, I never thought about that this way. Both of them have work that has made me do that. We are in three different age groups. Hopefully there will be something there for everyone. And then at the end, we’re going to have a conversation. Hopefully people will stick around for that, but I’m so excited I’m more looking forward to listening than to speaking!”

Regie Gibson, recipient of a 2017 Brother Thomas Fellowship for Artistic Excellence from The Boston Foundation is an international multi-award-winning poet, facilitator, educator, songwriter, and author.

The Stockbridge Theatre, located on the campus of Pinkerton Academy, Bypass 28, in Derry, known for its exceptional liberal arts program, hosted free live performances during the course of April and May.

An Evening of Spoken Word: Friday, May 28, 2021, 7 p.m.

⇒ FREE TICKETS