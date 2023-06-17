Brilliant pitching evens series in rain shortened win

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, shut out the Akron RubberDucks on Friday night, winning 2-0 to even the series two games apiece at Delta Dental Stadium.

The game was called in the bottom of the eighth due to inclement weather.

It’s the fourth shutout of the year thrown by New Hampshire (32-28) pitching. Fisher Cat arms held Akron (30-30) to just three hits while combining for 11 strikeouts.

On the mound, left-hander Jimmy Robbins (3-5) got the start and threw one of his best outings of the year. The 25-year-old threw five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out a season-high eight. It’s the first time Robbins has struck out eight or more batters since September 11, 2022 vs Reading. Robbins’ last five inning scoreless start was his very first start of the season on April 8 at Altoona.

New Hampshire scored their lone runs of the game in the third off Akron left-handed starter Doug Nikhazy (2-3). Leo Jimenez grounded an RBI double down the third-base line, his 12th extra base hit since being activated off the injured list on May 23. Before that, he had only one extra base hit all year.

Orelvis Martinez drove in his 43rd RBI of the year with a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home Jimenez. Martinez remains third in the Eastern League in RBIs.

Right-hander Andrew Bash threw two scoreless innings in his first outing back since being promoted to Triple-A Buffalo last week and right-hander Troy Watson threw a scoreless eighth with a pair of strikeouts to earn the save.

The Fisher Cats continue their home stand against the Akron Rubberducks tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Adam Kloffenstein (4-2, 2.84 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Hunter Stanley (2-5, 4.42 ERA) for Akron.