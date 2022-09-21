A place of healing: Brigit’s Garden breaks ground at Livingston Park

MANCHESTER, NH – The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation for Hope and Healing announced today that it has broken ground on Brigit’s Garden, a public garden within Livingston Park in the City of Manchester. Brigit’s Garden, the Foundation’s inaugural project, is funded by donations from the family and friends of Brigit A. Feeney, a Victim and Witness Advocate with the NH Department of Justice, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021. The Foundation’s mission is to increase recognition and support for professional Victim Witness Advocates.

“The collaboration between the Brigit A. Feeney Foundation and the City is a true testament to the benefit of public-private partnerships,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Brigit’s unwavering support for victims and their families has made a lasting impact on our community. This garden will serve as a fitting tribute to honor her life and legacy as well as provide a beautiful public space for the whole community to enjoy.”

Approximately 1/3 acre of land at Livingston Park was made available through an agreement between the Foundation and the City of Manchester Parks and Recreation Division. The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the garden project in May of 2022.

“We are grateful to the Mayor, Aldermen, and the Parks and Recreation Division and Commission for supporting the project,” said Board President Andrew Feeney.

“We are eager to begin planting so that visitors to Livingston Park can enjoy the garden in bloom by the Spring of 2023,” said Amy Vorenberg, Chair of the Foundation Board.

“In the coming weeks, we will be planting dozens of trees and shrubs, and more than a thousand perennials and bulbs. We hope that the public and advocates and victims of crime will visit the garden and draw strength from Brigit’s example of courage and compassion,” Vorenberg said.

“Brigit lived in Manchester and was a regular at Livingston Park. She spent time there with friends and walking her dog,” said Board member Maureen Feeney. “We want the garden to bring people together to enjoy its beauty.”

The Foundation will invest more than $100,000 in the project providing places to sit and paths through which visitors can stroll among the trees, flowers and shrubs. No public funds will be used to create or maintain the garden. The Foundation funding will support irrigation, lighting, hardscapes, and the purchase of plants. The project was designed by Terra Firma Landscape of Portsmouth, NH. Family and friends have been working alongside contractors to build the garden.

The Brigit A. Feeney Foundation is a public charity incorporated in the State of New Hampshire and is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3)of the US Internal Revenue Code.