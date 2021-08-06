Bridging the gap: Adaptive Cross Fit Champion Hurley seeks to raise awareness of disabilities

NASHUA, NH – “You don’t have to have ten fingers and ten toes to make a difference,” says Tina Hurley, when referring to people with disabilities and what one can accomplish. Raised in Southern NH and now a resident of Merrimack, she was diagnosed as a young adult with a rare ailment that restricted blood flow to her lower legs. Hurley then endured years of surgeries before having her lower left leg amputated in 2016. Over the next two years, she would face additional surgeries as well as challenges in her personal life.

In 2018, a year she calls “transformative,” the former elite CrossFit athlete began to train again and later that same year would be crowned a CrossFit adaptive champion.

A physician assistant (holding degrees from UNH-Durham and the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Manchester), Hurley refers to her journey from an active medical professional and athlete to a patient then back to being an athlete again as “a series of awakenings. There was so much I learned along the way. Even with a great system of health care, there are barriers those with disabilities face. . .I wanted to bridge that gap.”

Enter the Less Leg, More Heart foundation.

Formed in 2019, Hurley’s non-profit seeks to help the disabled population in several critical ways. Utilizing her medical training and background, and drawing upon experiences as a patient, Hurley says LLMH utilizes four pillars of operation: peer mentorship, medical advocacy, funding for holistic approaches to care, and funding for services in the home when someone is recovering post-hospitalization.

To raise further awareness and funds, the organization is hosting its first annual event, a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, August 7, from 12-6 p.m. at White Birch Brewing on Amherst Street in Nashua.

“It’s our first live event since the world shut down,” says Hurley. “It’s a great opportunity to have some fun and support a great cause. We also want to raise awareness around issues of disability.”