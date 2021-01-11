Bridge preservation work set to start on I-93 in Hooksett and Manchester

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces repair and improvement work will begin on five bridges on I-93 southbound in Hooksett and Manchester.

Work will include necessary repairs to the concrete decks and guardrails, as well as replacement of deck expansion joints. Bridges at Exit 9- Mammoth Road and Exit 7, will be completed in 2021. The two bridges at Exit 8 are slated for completion in 2022.

Traffic on I-93 southbound between mile markers 24.4 and 21.4 will be impacted by both short-term and long-term lane closures. Traffic on both Route 3 and Route 28, Mammoth Road and Wellington Road will also experience occasional impacts. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zones and obey all posted signs.

This $8.4 million bridge preservation project is being constructed by R.S. Audley, Inc. of Bow, NH.