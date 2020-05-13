Brian Streeter, 79: Operated Freed’s Bakery with his brothers – devoted family man with a generous heart

BEDFORD, NH — Brian Streeter, 79, of Bedford passed away at his home on Monday, May 11 after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by his family.

Born in Gardner, MA, on May 9, 1941, he was the son of Donald W. and Dorothea Streeter. He graduated from Keith Academy in Lowell, MA, in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve for six years.

His adult life was spent in the Manchester area where he, along with two of his brothers, owned and operated Freed’s Bakery on Manchester Street and the wholesale division in East Industrial Park.

Upon his retirement, he greatly enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered by many for his generosity to others, his easy-going nature, and his devotion to his family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy (Kennedy) Streeter of Bedford; his daughter, Melissa; his son, Brian Jr.; his granddaughter, Lila Ashburn; and his stepmother, Rolande Streeter. His other surviving relatives are his siblings, Donald Streeter and wife Connie, David Streeter and wife Liz, Denise Daley, Joel Streeter and wife Rose, John Streeter and wife Doreen, Philip Streeter and wife Mary and Karen Hutchins. He is also survived by his extended family Louise Breen, Robert St. Jean and wife Mary; Richard St. Jean and wife Christine; Paul St. Jean and wife Carol and Suzanne Morris and husband Robert. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be determined.

Donations may be made in his memory to CardioFacioCutaneous International at cfcsyndrome.org or to the Manchester Boys and Girls Club at mbgcnh.org.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

