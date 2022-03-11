Brew News Mashup: Try some new local brews this St. Patrick’s Day (and tip your Uber driver)

An Irish red ale, a couple oated IPAs and lots of imperial stouts. Get weird this St. Patty’s at brewery parties, and don’t forget to tip your Uber driver.

Daydreaming

Daydreaming Brewing Company in Derry released its Belgian Pale Ale (5.4 percent) last week. It’s their take on a classic style. They used French Barbe Rouge hops to complement the Belgian esters with bright berry flavors, followed by a rich malty backbone.

Lithermans

Lithermans Limited Brewery in Concord recently dropped Candy Everybody Wants IPA (6.1 percent), a heavily oated IPA brewed and double dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops. Brewers say it has a super soft mouthfeel and tons of citrus aroma.

Also out is Tenth Man (3.8 percent), an easy-drinking English-style pub ale. It boasts a medium body, a biscuity malt presence and herbal hop notes that complement a yeasty stonefruit aroma.

To Share

To Share Brewing Company in Manchester recently released Goats, Goats, Goats Doppelbock (7.3 percent) on tap and in cans. It’s a traditional German dark lager with no hop bitterness, a creamy head and malty sweetness. Brewers say there’s a hint of toasted bread, caramel and chocolate.

Last week, they released Baby Swark (5.25 percent), a juicy, hazy and crushable New England-style IPA. It has notes of tropical fruit from Galaxy and Cryo Citra hops and was brewed with milk sugar for an extra body and subtle sweetness.

Kelsen

Kelsen Brewing Company in Derry has been churning out the fruited IPA variants. Last week they sold out of their passionfruit, orange and guava version of Battle Axe IPA. When those kicked, they put the uber popular Blood Orange Battle Axe IPA (7.2 percent) on tap.

If that’s all sold out, you can keep an eye out for the Vinatta Imperial Stout (12 percent) instead. It was released on Thursday, March 10, and always sells out fast. This is the 8th annual release of the high-test stout, and it was aged in a rum barrel for a year.

Long Blue Cat

Long Blue Cat Brewing Company in Londonderry is celebrating St. Patty’s Day with the yearly release of their Dearg Irish Red Ale (4.2 percent).

They’ll also be serving up a boiled corned beef dinner, a homemade shepherd’s pie and specialty St. Patty’s Day cocktails. It’s recommended you make reservations for the boiled dinner.

Doors open Thursday at 4 p.m.

Pipe Dream

Pipe Dream Brewing Company in Londonderry is releasing its Chocolate Red Velvet Cake (10 percent) today, March 11.

It’s described as a robust chocolate stout with rich flavors of red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting.

Great North

Great North Aleworks in Manchester is also hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party this weekend on March 13th, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their Manchester tasting room. There will be live music from The Pop Farmers, food from the The Potato Concept Pop-up and a special re-release of the Barrel-Aged Black Bear Russian Imperial Stout (9.8 percent).

After a long hiatus, the brewery is also bringing back Smokin’ (6 percent), available in cans in the tasting room only. It’s their American take on the classic Rauchbier, brewed with Bamberg malt smoked over beechwood. It’s a small batch and isn’t expected to last long.

Also out is Peaches & Cream Berliner Weisse (4.3 percent). This tart and refreshing sour ale was brewed with peaches and vanilla. It’s available on tap in the tasting room or in growlers to go.

CRBC

Candia Road Brewing Company in Manchester brought back their annual oated IPA Otto (5 percent) last week. It’s brewed with Motueka and Mandarina Bavaria hops, which lends it citrus flavors and aromas, and is available in cans and draft.