Brew News Mashup: Love – and chocolate – is in the air, and the local brews

As we near Valentine’s Day, brewers are releasing more chocolate-flavored beers and meads, with Haitian, Ghanaian and Ecuadorian cacao nibs getting incorporated into the brews.

Also, Unicorn Poop… if you’re into that sort of thing.

Kelsen

Kelsen Brewing Company in Derry recently released Spacetown Light Lager (4.8 percent) to celebrate the history of the town and its native son, the first astronaut in space, Alan Shepard. This is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 14 mission, which Shepard commanded.

The beer is an American Light Lager made with EKG hops, Pilsner and two-row malted barley, flaked rice and flaked corn. It’s described as a well-rounded beer with bright citrus flavors from the hops, bready flavors from the grains and a crisp finish.

Kelsen is also currently serving Hoplite IPL (5.5 percent), named after the Ancient Greek foot soldier, the India Pale Lager is a clean, hop-forward beer made with Sabro, Summit and Mandarina Bavaria hops.

It has flavors of coconut, tangerine zest and cantaloupe, and aromas of tropical starburst.

Pipe Dream

On Jan. 12, Pipe Dream Brewing released Yum Cookie Stout (10 percent), a rich chocolate and sweet oatmeal cookie dough-dominated stout, which is described as big, full-bodied and full-flavored.

And on Jan. 15, brewers dropped Unicorn Poop Sour Ale (5.7 percent), their latest “candy sour.” It is infused with rainbow candy “droppings” to make an “off our toilet seat crazy” beer.

(No Unicorns were harmed in the making of this brew).

To Share

Brewers at To Share Brewing Company in Manchester are selling its Hugs and Belly Rubs Stout (7.1 percent) in cans for the first time. This American-style stout boats flavors of chocolate, coffee and hazelnut.

This batch of the beer was made in honor of Goffstown Fire Fighter Capt. Steven Tower, who said this was his favorite beer. Tower died suddenly last September. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Goffstown Professional Firefighters Association.

The beer is named after the brewery owner’s dog Blue’s love of hugs and belly rubs.

To Share also re-released Bernard (6.7 percent), a Kolsch that was a customer favorite. The ale is described as light and crisp with malty sweetness and very little hop bitterness.

Finally, the brewery’s flagship IPA, Gold Civic NEIPA (6.7 percent) will be back in cans soon. Brewers describe it as a hazy juice bomb with flavors and aromas of peach and mango. The last batch sold out quickly, they said.

Daydreaming

Daydreaming Brewing Company in Derry is serving The Road Less Traveled English Barleywine (10.5 percent), barrel-aged in Doire Malt Whiskey. It has flavors of caramel, toffee and hints of fruit, barrel and subtle whiskey notes.

It’s available on draft in the tasting room and in 16.9-ounce bottles in the taproom or a handful of local beer stores such as Bert’s Better Beers in Hooksett.

By the way, it’s store owner Bert Bingel’s birthday today (Jan. 25). He’s turned 64. Happy birthday, Bert!

Keep an eye out for a new pilsner and a new barrel-aged imperial brown, coming to Daydreaming in the next couple of weeks.

Great North

Great North Aleworks in Manchester is now serving its signature Kolsch (4.9 percent), which brewers say is a light and crisp German ale with notes of fresh bread and a touch of honey-like sweetness. It’s available on draft, or in growlers to go.

Also out is Great North’s Chocolate Milk Stout (6.6 percent), which is described as a blend of pale, chocolate and roasted malt, along with lactose for a creamy body, and touch of sweetness. The stout is brewed with Ecuadorian cacao to push the chocolate flavors even further. It’s available on draft or in growlers to go.

Check out Cerveza de Leche (6.6 percent), a milk stout also made with Ecuadorian cacao, as well as chili peppers, vanilla, cinnamon and cold brew coffee from A&E Coffee Roastery & Tea in Amherst. It’s available on draft or in growlers to go.

Finally, Great North has dropped Gate Check (8.6 percent), a West Coast style double IPA made with Azacca, El Dorado, Idaho Gem and Loral hops. It’s available on top or in growlers to go.

Ancient Fire

Ancient Fire Mead & Cider in Manchester has released a brand new mead in anticipation of Valentine’s Day called Only the Sexy People (7 percent). This is their first product made with cacao, using nibs from Haiti. It also boasts red raspberries and raspberry blossom honey. The result is a semi-sweet, lightly carbonated beverage. It’s available on tap or in growlers to go starting Feb. 11.

On the same day, brewers will be releasing Sparks Will Fly (7 percent), another mead made with chocolate, as well as habanero chili peppers, Hawaiian macadamia and coffee blossom mead. The cacao nibs are from Ghana. It will be available on tap or in growlers to go.

Got Brew News? Sharing is caring – hurry and share it with Ryan Lessard at ryanmlessard@gmail.com in time for the next edition.