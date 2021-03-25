Brew News Mashup: Local brewers bring on the flavor – from fruity sours to citrusy ciders, and more

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Lots of new beers are coming out, including several new fruited sours, a scotch ale and a citrusy cider.

Great North

Great North Aleworks in Manchester has introduced a brand-new year-round beer called Double Orbit (8 percent), a hazy double IPA featuring notes of orange, mango and pineapple and a soft, smooth mouthfeel.

They also re-released Greatful North (8.7 percent), their double-dry-hopped imperial pale ale made with Citra Amarillo and Cascade hops.

Both beers are available in cans, distributed throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and on tap at the Manchester tasting room.

Pipe Dream

Last week, Pipe Dream Brewing Company in Londonderry released Matzah Blueberry-Lemon (4 percent), a freshly-brewed malt-based beverage aged on hundreds of pounds of blueberries and lemons. Brewers say it’s reminiscent of hard seltzer. It’s on tap and available in cans only at the brewery.

On Friday, they also released Tropical Juice (5.7 percent), a wild golden sour ale aged on 900 pounds of ripe mangos and pineapples.

To Share

To Share Brewing Company in Manchester is releasing a brand new hard cider and bringing back their original double IPA in cans for the first time.

The cider, called Up Cider (6 percent) is coming out on Thursday (March 25). It’s brewed with orange zest, orange juice to add a “nice citrusy kick” to the apple sweetness, brewers say. It will be available in the taproom on draft and in cans.

Swhale (7.5 percent), To Share’s “OG” New England-style DIPA is back and in cans for the first time. It’s described as hazy and juicy with aromas of strawberry, melons and coconut, from the generous inclusion of Huell Melon and Cashmere hops.

Kelsen

As previously reported, the brand new Ironside Barleywine (11.3 percent) is now available at Kelsen Brewing Company in Derry.

And brewers dropped a new scotch ale called Gallowglass Scotch Ale (8.5 percent) on St. Patrick’s Day. Gallowglass is named after an elite class of Scottish mercenary warriors between the mid 13th century and late 16th century.

It’s brewed with Maris Otter, Munich, and “a kiss” of Chocolate Malt. The dark beer boasts big notes of toasted pumpernickel bread, smaller notes of molasses, root beer and chocolate and a dry finish.

Kelsen is also bottling Spacetown Light Lager (4.8 percent), an American Light Lager made with EKG hops, Pilsner, 2-row malted barley, flaked rice and flaked corn. It has bright citrus flavors from the hops and bready flavors from the grains.

Both beers will be available on tap at the brewery, and in bottles and growlers to go.

Lithermans

This Friday (March 26), Lithermans Limited in Concord is coming out with its 4th annual Made for Walking Pink Boots Society IPA (6.4 percent), made by women brewers using an exclusive hop blend created by the Pink Boots Society, an organization working to assist, inspire and encourage women professionals in the beer industry through education.

The following Friday, Lithermans is dropping a brand new sour called Cyber Tooth Tiger (6.1 percent), made with pear, ginger and Gewurztraminer grapes.

Stark

Stark Brewing Company in Manchester is dropping a couple of new beers.

Stark is releasing Drunken French Toast (5.2 percent), a dark lager made with Perle, Spalter Select and Saaz hops. Malts include Pilsner, Munich Dark, Chocolate Wheat, Carafa III and dextrin. Brewers say it has flavors of nuttiness, chocolate and buttery maple syrup.

Also out is the brewery’s newest sour IPA called Ghost (4.8 percent), which is made with passion fruit, pineapple, and fruity hops like Amarillo, El Dorado and Mosaic.

