Brew News Mashup: Check out what’s new at your local breweries

Stay cool with these new local beers. Your emergency cooling supplies include of a wheat sour made with an herbal tea blend, a mead with local wildflower honey, a session NEIPA and much more!

Kelsen

Kelsen Brewing Company in Derry recently dropped a new Cryptic sour on June 23 called Ethereal (5.2 percent). It’s a light sour wheat ale with ginger peach herbal tea from 27 Teas in Candia. The blend uses ginger, peach lemon balm, rose petals and chamomile.

It offers flavors of candied peach balanced with tartness and notes of ginger and lemon, and a floral finish. Brewers say it’s lager-like in its clarity, soft-and-creamy mouthfeel and clean finish.

Available on draft in the taproom and in bottles to go. No growlers. Brewers only made a small batch.

To Share

To Share Brewing Company has two new beers on tap and in 16-ounce four-packs as of June 24.

First is Baby Swark (5.25 percent), a session New England IPA. It’s described as juicy, hazy and crushable — an uncommon combination — and is made with Galaxy and Cryo Citra hops and sugar milk.

Next is See Moon (6.2 percent), a “dark cousin” saison of their See Sun saison. See Moon is a French/Belgian-style beer that is light in body, slightly sweet yet dry with notes of dark fruit, clove and a subtly spiced finish.

Ancient Fire

On June 23, Ancient Fire Mead and Cider released two meads in their Varietals series. Varietal Series #6 (14.5 percent) is made with Brazilian quince blossom honey, is light amber in color with rich gold highlights and boasts floral and fruity flavors. It’s available on draft or to-go.

Varietal Series #7 (14.5 percent), rather than being made from a specific “varietal” of honey, is made from local, New Hampshire wildflower honey. The honey varies from one season to the next. It’s gold in color with rich floral aromas from a bouquet of different flower species. It’s available on tap and to-go.

On Wednesday, June 30, they released Iced Tea Break (7 percent), an orange blossom mead with white tea and peach. It’s described as super refreshing and is the second release in Ancient Fire’s CAMP AF summer releases. Available on tap and in growlers to go.

CRBC

Candia Road Brewing Company in Manchester brought back two summer favorites on June 19.

Cone Zone (6.5 percent) is their main New England IPA, hazy and juicy and made with Citra and Mosaic hops.

Also check out Motivational Sneaker (5 percent), their tart and fruity Berliner Weiss. This batch is made with peach and tangerine.

Lithermans

On Wednesday, June 30, Lithermans Limited Brewery in Concord is dropping three beers.

Check out Pils to Pay the Bill$ (4 percent), a classic pilsner with Saaz hops.

Enjoy the return of Under My Plum (5.2 percent), their simple plum sour.

Also out is Trinidad with Attorneys DIPA (8.5 percent), an imperial New England-style double IPA made with mangoes.