Brew News Mashup: Celebrate Pride Month, sizzling summer ales, German bocks and fruity brews

Try some German bocks, experimental sours and summer ales to welcome the warm weather.

To Share

On May 27, To Share Brewing Company in Manchester released two new beers. Stop by the taproom to try Goats, Goats, Goats (7.3 percent), a traditional German doppelbock. This dark lager has no hop bitterness, a creamy head, malty sweetness of toasted bread and a hint of caramel and chocolate.

Also out is Secret Wizard Handshake Pride (5.4 percent), a variation on the sour series made with mango and pink guava to celebrate Pride Month. It was brewed with 85 pounds of mango and 84 pounds of pink guava. It’s described as “quite tart” but finishes with a tropical fruit sweetness.

Also, To Share’s flagship IPA Gold Civic (6.7 percent) is back in cans. It’s described as a hazy juice bomb with aromas of peach and mango.

Rockingham

Rockingham Brewing Company in Derry released Beach Ball (4.2 percent) on May 26. This Belgian Witbier is subtly spiced with orange peel, coriander and chamomile.

Martha’s Exchange

Head to Martha’s Exchange in Nashua for these recently released or coming-soon brews.

Share & Exchange (6.1 percent), is a collaboration with To Share Brewing Company, made with locally grown malts, German hops and a special yeast. Downtown Revival (6.5 percent) is a collaboration with fellow downtown Nashua breweries OddFellows and Liquid Therapy. It boasts flavors of fresh-squeezed juices from a hop blend of Mosaic, Amarillo and Sabro.

Summah Bock-NH Barley Edition (6.6 percent) is a German Helles brewed with barley grown at Morrill Farm in Penacook. The light lager has a deep maltiness and easy drinkability. Also try Velvet Elvis Vanilla Stout (5.1 percent) a silky smooth stout with flavors of vanilla, milk chocolate and dark chocolate. It’s infused with vanilla beans.

Lithermans

Lithermans Limited Brewery in Concord is featuring its regular double IPA LL Cool Haze (8 percent), which is “dripping” with tropical fruit hop notes, according to brewers. Also head to the taproom to sip Little Miss Strange (8.2 percent) another DIPA, described as crisp and clear with tangerine and pineapple notes, Keep on Keepin On (7.2 percent), a mimosa sour ale with tangerine and riesling, and Tangled up in Bruges (5.1 percent), a Belgian saison with flavors of clove, banana and bubble gum.

Able Ebenezer

Able Ebenezer Brewing Company in Merrimack re-released Emma Wood (5 percent) on May 28. It’s a summer ale brewed with wheat and Valencia orange peel, and fermented with a Belgian-style yeast. It boasts refreshing citrus flavors. Find it on tap and in cans.

Ancient Fire

Ancient Fire Mead & Cider in Manchester are releasing two new Amaretto-inspired meads as part of its ongoing Maidmakers series on June 9, along with three previously released variations in the series.

The meads are brewed by the ladies of Ancient Fire. Details are hush-hush for now, but stay tuned.

Pipe Dream

Pipe Dream Brewing Company in Londonderry released its Straight Trippin’ Triple IPA (10.5 percent) on May 27. Hazy orange in color, it’s triple dry-hopped with Galaxy, Mosaic and El Dorado hops.

Also out is Experimental Sour #1 (5 percent), which as the name suggests is a new experimental sour. It’s aged on cucumbers and hibiscus tea leaves to make a refreshing brew. It has a cool cucumber flavor up front and a tart berry finish.

CRBC

Candia Road Brewing Company in Manchester recently dropped Subtle Banana (6 percent), a Bavarian-style hefeweizen. While the titular subtle banana is advertised, the brew itself did not include any actual bananas.