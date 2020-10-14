Brew News MashUp: Cancer-fighting beers, breakfast cereal afternotes, and a red Zeppelin that rocks

Check out some more autumnal ales, state-of-the-art sours and imperial stouts at southern New Hampshire breweries. A couple breweries are also raising funds for cancer research with some of their beers.

Rockingham

Rockingham Brewing Company in Derry released Zeppelin (4 percent) last Friday. It’s a brand new red raspberry lemonade sour ale; a spin-off of their popular offering Floyd, which is a strawberry pink lemonade sour ale. It’s also the second beer in their new sour series.

It is available at the brewery and in limited distribution throughout the state.

Pipe Dream

On Saturday (Oct. 10), Pipe Dream Brewing in Londonderry released its own twist on the seasonal pumpkin ale craze: Pumpkin French Toast (6 percent).

They took their usual seasonal pumpkin ale and infused it with loads of Cinnamon Toasted Cereal, resulting in a slightly sweet and bready pumpkin ale with a cinnamon maple twist.

Using sugary cereals in the brew mix is a calling card of Pipe Dream.

Kelsen

Kelsen Brewing Company in Derry is coming out with its Marzen (5.2 percent) this month — expected mid-to-late October.

This early autumn beer is described as an “elegant, malty German amber lager with a gorgeous, reddish amber color and an off-white head.” It boasts flavors of toasted bread crust, biscuit and caramel. It’s dry and creamy with a smooth finish.

Next out is the Vendel Imperial Stout, which is slated to be released on or before Halloween.

Vendel is a big, double-mashed imperial stout with aromas of coffee and dark chocolate. It’s brewed with flaked oats and Guatemalan coffee roasted at the Coffee Factory in Derry.

Great North

Great North Aleworks in Manchester has released White Lite (3.7 percent), a classic Belgian-style witbier brewed with coriander and orange peel. It’s available on tap at the brewery or in to-go growlers.

Great North also brought back Cranberry Wit (3.7 percent), an “old favorite” they haven’t brewed in a while. It’s available in the tasting room only. No growlers and cans available.

This year, they will be donating $1 from every pint of Cranberry Wit to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, which raises money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and provide patient services like free rides to chemotherapy, places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

In the next couple of weeks, Great North will also be releasing an ESB (Extra Special Bitter) they’re calling East Side Bitter (5-6 percent), which will be available in the tasting room only or in to-go growlers.

Backyard Brewery

Backyard Brewery in Manchester is also running a cancer fundraiser through the release of Rising Hope IPA (7.5 percent). It’s an American IPA brewed with blood orange, raspberries and Bulgarian rose. It’s described as sweet and balanced with a “nice bite of hops.”

The beer is part of a nationwide collaboration of breweries and the National Association of Pediatric Cancer. The proceeds benefit children who are battling cancer by helping the organization fund research in hospitals across the country in an effort to fast-track less toxic and more targeted treatments that save children’s lives.

603 Brewery

On Friday (Oct. 16), 603 Brewery in Londonderry is re-releasing its Coffee Cake Porter (7.5 percent). It’s said to have a fuller body, flavors of coffee, cinnamon and vanilla beans.

