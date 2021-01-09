Brew News Mashup: Brewers bringing the crazy-good concoctions for a new year

Southern New Hampshire brewers are showing off their mad scientist skills with some crazy new concoctions, like a spicy mead, a double-dry-hopped cask IPA and a smooth and strong NEIPA with a comical name that references the ‘Step Brothers’ movie. Meanwhile, dessert stouts are still in season.

Rockingham

On Jan. 16, Rockingham Brewing Company in Derry will be releasing their popular Remy’s DIPA (9 percent), a rye-based double IPA, which the owners brew every year to mark their dog Remy’s birthday.

Whatever age Remy turns, they donate that percentage of the sales to a local animal rescue. This year, the brewers are donating 9 percent of the proceeds to the Greater Derry Humane Society.

Pipe Dream

Pipe Dream Brewing in Londonderry released a couple brews for the New Year.

First is White Chocolate Mocha Stout (9 percent), which is made with sweet white chocolate and roasted mocha beans.

Next is Straight Trippin’ Triple IPA (10.5 percent), a triple IPA with triple-dry-hopped Galaxy, Mosaic and El Dorado hops. It’s described as hazy orange in color and has floral notes as well as flavors of peach and stone fruit, with a moderately dry finish.

Ancient Fire

Ancient Fire Mead & Cider in Manchester is releasing Rogue Flywheel (7 percent) on Jan. 14. It’s a hot and spicy raspberry blossom mead with pineapple and habaneros.

On Jan. 21, they’ll also be releasing #CrushedIt (7 percent), a cyser (apple mead) made with apples from Mack’s Apples in Londonderry. Brewers crushed and pressed the apples to make their own cider blend and combined it with New Hampshire wildflower honey.

Ancient Fire wishes to thank its customers for helping to raise $2,100 for the New Hampshire Food Bank in December.

603 Brewery

On Jan. 22, 603 Brewery in Londonderry will be releasing a new beer under its experimental E09 label called E09 Call Me Dragon (8.2 percent). It’s a New England style double IPA, described as hazy, light-bodied and heavily dry-hopped with a softer mouthfeel. Brewers made it with Citra, Ella and Motueka hops.

Stark

Stark Brewing Company in Manchester recently released Zilla (8.5 percent), a double-dry-hopped, double IPA that’s available on cask at the brewpub only. It’s made with additional portions of Amarillo and Sultana hops which were steeped in the cask. Brewers say it’s a smooth DIPA, which has notes of citrus and pineapple.

On Jan. 11, they’ll be re-releasing Beermisu (5.3 percent), a dessert stout brewed with coffee, dark sugars and chocolate. It will be available on draft for pints or growler fills in the brewpub only.

Keep an eye out for upcoming barrel-aged beers, which will also be available exclusively in the brewery.

Lithermans

Lithermans Limited in Concord is hosting a virtual “Hoppy Hour” tour and tasting event on Jan. 19, in collaboration with the Concord Public Library.

Brewers will give participants a tour of their Concord facility and explain the basic brewing process. They’ll also sit down with a sampler of beers, including their flagship IPA Misguided Angel (7.5 percent), a Belgian Quad called Quadracalabasia (10.5 percent), the mimosa-inspired sour Keep On, Keepin On (7.2 percent) and an English porter called Mischief Gold and Piracy (4.7 percent).

Optional mixed four-packs for sampling are available for $18 at Lithermans.beer but tickets are otherwise free. Pre-registration is required at the library website.

Got Brew News? Ryan Lessard wants to hear from you. Email him at ryanmlessard@gmail.com