Brew News Mash Up: Sip on summer-inspired sours and sessions while they last

Summer beers are still in the offing — light and crispy golden ales, English Milds and tropical sours. Enjoy them while they last, before the deluge of pumpkin begins.

Long Blue Cat

Long Blue Cat Brewing Company in Londonderry recently dropped a couple of their staple seasonal brews.

Q’ Session (4.2 percent) is a crushable session IPA made for the dog days of August and September.

Also out is Klementine Kolsch (4.2 percent), a light and crisp German-style Kolsch with just the right amount of clementine added.

Stay tuned for a brand new beer at Long Blue Cat, expected to be announced very soon.

Pipe Dream

Pipe Dream Brewing Company in Londonderry has released a slew of brews this month.

Check out BYOB (Bring Your Own Bear) (5.7 percent), a funky sour golden ale infused with a “ridiculous” amount of gummy candies to create a combination of sweet, fruity flavor and a slightly sour finish. Released on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 10, Pipe Dream released MALTZAH Blueberry/Lemon (4 percent), a freshly brewed malt-based beverage aged on hundreds of pounds of blueberries and lemons. It’s Pipe Dream’s take on a malt-based hard seltzer.

Out on Aug. 16 is Cotton Candy Double IPA (7 percent), a double IPA infused with sweet cotton candy. And on Wednesday, Aug. 18, they dropped Naked 3 SUM IPA (5.8 percent), a light-bodied West Coast IPA dominated by citrus and pine.

Coming out on Aug. 24 is Tropical Juice Sour Ale (5.7 percent), a wild golden sour ale aged on 900 pounds of ripe mangos and pineapples.

Stay tuned for fall beers (stouts and pumpkin-type beers) coming soon.

Millyard Brewery

Millyard Brewery in Nashua has recently released 3 Lazy Cows (5.8 percent), a smooth New Zealand IPA with three types of New Zealand hops and some tropical fruits.

Also, keep an eye out for their Festbier (5 percent), due to be released in mid-September.

Moonlight Meadery

Moonlight Meadery in Londonderry released their Hidden Moon IPA (8.2 percent) with “a touch more honey” and is serving it on draft at both the Londonderry production facility and tasting room and the new Pittsfield farm, Over the Moon Farmstead. It’s made with Lemon Drop and Amarillo hops.

603 Brewery

On Aug. 20, 603 Brewery in Londonderry will release Hop Obsession (5.4 percent), a tropically hopped IPA bursting with notes of berry, mango and citrus. It will be available on tap in the Beer Hall and in 16-ounce and 12-ounce cans.

Then, on Aug. 27, 603 will drop its Keep NH Brewing DIPA (8 percent), a dry-hopped double IPA. Several breweries across the state are brewing a version of this beer, with some of the proceeds going to support the New Hampshire Brewers Association.

It will be available on draft at the Beer Hall only.

Daydreaming

Daydreaming Brewing Company in Derry will be re-releasing Mildly Ryled (3 percent) on Thursday, Aug. 19. It’s an English Mild built on a traditional backbone of malt, Maris Otter and a helping of chocolate, plus flaked and Red Rye malts. It’s lightly hopped with Target hops.

Also out soon is Anyone Seen Maloof? (6.5 percent), a milkshake IPA loaded with Galaxy and Mosaic hops, lactose and a healthy dose of toasted coconut.

Great North

Great North Aleworks recently released its 17th batch of its rotating New England-style IPA, Hazy Rotation (5.4 percent), this time using exclusively Australian hops; Galaxy, Ella, and Vic Secret.

It’s available now in the Great North tasting room and distributed throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

On Aug. 28, the brewery will be celebrating its 6th Birthday Bash between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.