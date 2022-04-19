Brew News: It’s time to hit the beer trail and visit all 17 NH breweries (prizes involved)

Celebrate women in beer and find the perfect beer for mowing the lawn. Find this year’s New Hampshire Pink Boots Society ‘Women in Beer’ trail card at participating breweries and then visit all 17 NH breweries during April and May for a chance to win prizes.

Daydreaming

Last week, Daydreaming Brewing Company in Derry released two new beers.

First is Anniversary Ale, Year 2 (5 percent), a lambic style ale created in 2020 using traditional turbid mashing and left to ferment and age in a former red wine barrel. It has a bright golden color with flavors of fruit and tartness in the finish. Daydreaming just celebrated its second anniversary last week.

Also out is Family Business: Belgian Table Beer (3.8 percent). This beer was created for the folks at Brewery Insurance Northeast; two brothers who continue their father’s dream. The beer is bright and crisp, with subtle fruit and citrus notes and a dry finish. Brewers describe it as the perfect lawnmower beer.

Great North

Great North Aleworks in Manchester has released their 21st batch of Hazy Rotation (6.3 percent), their rotating New England IPA. This one features the 2022 Pink Boots hop blend of HBC 630, Idaho Gem, Loral, Talus and Triumph. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the National Pink Boots Society, which is an organization created to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary people in the brewing industry. It’s available in 16-ounce can four-packs and on tap in the tasting room.

Also available in the tasting room is Lemon Shandy (5.1 percent), a blend of wheat beer and fresh-squeezed Sicilian Lemon Juice from Fabrizia Spirits in Salem. It’s available on draft, cans and growlers to-go.

Another Pink Boots beer called Stay Golden (6.3 percent) is available exclusively on tap in the Manchester tasting room. It’s a collaboration beer made in the style of a golden ale and created by the women of Great North and named in honor of Betty White. It’s available by the glass or growler.

Check out Great North’s Berliner Weisse with Blueberry and Lemon (4.6 percent), also known by tasting room staff by the nickname “Blemons.” If you like sours, brewers say this is the beer for you. It’s available on tap only, by glass or growler.

To Share

To Share Brewing Company in Manchester released a couple new beers last week. First is a collaboration with Able Ebenezer in Merrimack called The World Is But A Canvas (7.5 percent), a milkshake IPA made with milk sugar and fruited with mango and blueberry.

They held a release party at Hop Knot in Manchester on April 13 and released it at their taproom the following day. Label art is by Sadie Anne Tupper.

The second new brew, released Saturday April 16, is Secret Wizard Handshake Cara Berry (5.4 percent). This refreshingly tart sour is the latest in the Secret Wizard Handshake series, fruited with “a ton” of cara cara oranges and strawberries. Label art by Max Gagnon.

Pipe Dream

Here’s what’s new at Pipe Dream Brewing Company in Londonderry: First off, released on April 5, Get Fruit Sauced (5.7 percent), a crisp, clean golden ale aged on oranges, passion fruit and pink guava. Brewers describe the beer as juicy, fruity and crushable.

On April 9, Pipe Dream released Blood Orange Wit (5.7 percent), a Belgian-style wheat beer with notes of banana and an “explosion” of blood orange. This light bodied ale is best served cold

On April 12, they dropped Hue Heffy (5.7 percent), which is Pipe Dream’s take on the classic Hefeweizen, playfully named for the late Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner. Brewers say it has massive banana flavors and aroma.

Finally, brewers released Pink Lemonade (5 percent) on April 15. This cool, crisp and refreshing pink lemonade sour ale is perfect after working up a sweat, according to brewers. Perhaps it’s another good one for yard work.

Kelsen

In the mood for lighter lagers? Kelsen Brewing Company in Derry has two new ones on tap and available in growlers and cans to-go.

First is Hoplite IPL (5.5 percent), described as a sessionable lager, dry-hopped with Citra, Galaxy and Mandarina Bavaria hops. The hop profile lends it notes of orange, tangerine zest, cantaloupe and honeydew melon. It has a crisp, clean finish and brewers say it’s an “absolute crusher of a beer.”

Also out is Maibock (7 percent), a type of beer that is traditionally brewed to signify the changing of the seasons from winter to spring. It is deep golden amber in color with a slightly off-white head, and a “brilliant” clarity from extending lagering. The beer boasts a malty aroma and notes of toasted bread, a creamy mouthfeel and a floral finish from noble hops.