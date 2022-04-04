Brew News: April 7 starts NH Craft Beer + stouts galore, including one that benefits Ukraine

Plenty of stouts on order in southern New Hampshire, including a Ukrainian-style pastry stout that honors those fighting and dying for their country, while flipping the middle finger to Russia’s autocratic leader.

Moonlight/ Hidden Moon

Moonlight Meadery and Hidden Moon Brewery in Londonderry and Pittsfield recently released Bow Lake Brown (4.6 percent), a British style brown ale, described as malty-sweet with notes of caramel. It’s brewed with top-shelf Maris Otter and Golden Promise malts, plus four additional malts for added complexity and London Ale yeast.

Also out is Hidden Moon Caribbean Stout (7.8 percent), a dark, sweet and moderately strong stout with smooth, roasty flavors. This style was historically exported from Britain to the English colonies in the Indies, according to brewers. It’s brewed with seven malts, honey, lager yeast and lactose.

Check out Hidden Moon’s new Espresso Stout (7.8 percent), a tropical stout made with fresh espresso brewed on-site. The coffee flavor and aroma blends wonderfully with the sweetness of the beer, according to brewers.

Lithermans

Lithermans Limited Brewery in Concord has released Perfect Day (5.2 percent) in their taproom. It’s a sangria-inspired sour ale brewed with merlot grapes, lemon, lime, orange and pineapple.

To Share

Back by popular demand at To Share Brewing Company in Manchester is Bernard (6.7 percent), a Kolsch-style ale. It’s a customer favorite and comes out once a year, according to brewers. While the recipe hasn’t changed, the beer cans are sporting a new look with label art by Sadie Anne Tupper. The beer is described as light, crisp and clean with a nice malty sweetness and very little hop bitterness.

Rockingham

Rockingham Brewing Company in Derry released a new beer called A Pale Tint of Red (6 percent) as a take on the National Pink Boots Collaboration. It’s a hibiscus pale ale.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the New Hampshire chapter of the Pink Boots Society, to assist the advancement of women in the beer industry. On April 15, the Mak’n Ends Meat Food Truck will be on site at the Derry taproom for a release party.

Great North

The latest release at Great North Aleworks in Manchester is Heart of Gold (9.1 percent), a Belgian-style Tripel, dry-hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops. It’s brewed in collaboration with Small Change Brewing Company in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Heart of Gold is available now in the Manchester tasting room and distributed statewide in 16-ounce can four-packs.

Pipe Dream

Pipe Dream Brewing Company in Londonderry has captured the sentiment of many following world events with its new Ukrainian Imperial Pastry Stout called Wicked Stupid Putin (10 percent), released on March 25. It’s brewed to taste like a glazed cinnamon roll!

Each dollar earned per 12-ounce pour and every four-pack sold will be donated to the Sunflower of Peace Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to helping Ukrainians, according to brewers.

Also out on March 25 is American Stout (10 percent), a chocolate, toffee, caramel and coffee stout described by brewers as big, bold and full of flavor.

On March 29, Pipe Dream released Just Creamy (7 percent), a New England-style cream ale brewed with lactose and dry-hopped with Vic Secret and Mosaic hops. The lactose offers the beer a creamy mouthfeel, while the hops create the juicy profile familiar in New England-style ales.

Events

Get ready for NH Craft Beer Week which runs from April 7 to April 16. Breweries will be releasing some exclusive new brews, hosting celebrations and participating in a beer trail raffle along Route 16.