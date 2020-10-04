Brendan M. Burns, 45: Longtime Manchester firefighter, dedicated volunteer, beloved husband and father

– Brendan M. Burns, Manchester, NH Asst Fire Chief, 45, of Londonderry, died unexpectedly Sept. 29, 2020, in Pelham, NH.He was born in Nashua, NH on June 2, 1975, a son of Kevin P. Burns and the late Mary F. (Norton) Burns who died Nov. 30, 2017.Assistant Chief Burns had been a member of the Manchester Fire Department since 1996. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2004, Captain in 2013 and District Chief in May of 2016. On September 29, 2019, he was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief.

Assistant Chief Burns served as the City of Manchester’s Assistant Director of Emergency Management. He held a master’s degree in leadership from Granite State College, a B.S. in Emergency Services Management from Granite State College as well as an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science from Lakes Region Community College.

He was also a graduate of the State of NH Public Supervisor program, Certified HazMat Technician, Fire Service Instructor III, Certified Incident Safety Officer and a Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technician. He was a 2013 recipient of the NH Union Leader’s “40 under 40” award and was twice recognized as the Manchester Firefighters Local 856 “Member of the Year.” Brendan’s first love was the fire department. He volunteered his time as a member of the fire department coordinating boot drives for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, coaching Special Olympics, and implementing a car seat safety inspection program.

Brendan was a long-time resident of Merrimack before moving to Londonderry where he became an active member of the community. Besides his family, he loved nothing more than his softball coaching and community. Brendan was the EVP of Softball for the Londonderry Athletic Field Association, President of Londonderry Lightning travel softball league, Londonderry Middle School softball coach, and a New England Fusion Fast pitch 16U coach. Brendan always considered the softball fields his second home. All the kids he had the privilege to coach, parents and other coaches were all his extended family.

In addition to his father, Brendan is survived by his wife of 17 years Elisabeth (Klein) Burns; three children Riley, Regan, and Connor Burns all of Londonderry, NH; a sister Lindsey Rondeau and her husband Scott, and three nephews Daniel Lavigne and Kyle and Owen Rondeau.

There will be a Firefighter Walk-Through at 1500 hours. Firefighters wishing to participate in the Firefighter Walk-Through shall assemble at the Merrimack High School parking lot no later than 1430 hours. Members will walk approximately ½ mile from this staging area to the Funeral Home. Uniform of the day is Class A with cover, white gloves, and mourning badge tab.

Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH on Wed Oct. 7, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Rd, Merrimack Thursday at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 limitations, seating in church will be limited and restricted. Outside area will be available to set up personally provided seating. Burial at Reed Cemetery will be private.

**All attendees of the wake and funeral mass are mandated to follow COVID-19 procedures, face coverings are MANDATORY and social distancing will be enforced ** Due to the large attendance anticipated, please proceed through the condolence line and leave the funeral home premises so parking spaces and others attending can pay their respects in a timely manner**

Calling hours parking for the elderly and handicapped only with a state-issued permit will be available in the Funeral home parking lot.

Overflow wake parking will be available at the Merrimack High School at 38 McElwain St. and Watson Park at 447 D.W. Hwy.