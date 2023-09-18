Breezeline partners with NH baseball club to benefit STEM education

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This summer, Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, teamed up with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to raise funds for the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire’s STEAM Lab and STEAM programming.

Throughout the 2023 season, Breezeline donated to the Children’s Museum every time a New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ player hit a ball over 100 mph. This season, the Fisher Cats have hit 212 balls, amounting to a $5,000 donation from Breezeline.

The Children’s Museum of New Hampshire’s STEAM Lab is the first of its kind in the Granite State. The lab provides hands-on learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math to visitors.

Jane Bard, President of the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, expressed gratitude for the partnership, saying, “We appreciate Breezeline’s commitment to STEAM education in our state. This donation will help us continue our work of engaging New Hampshire families in hands-on discovery.”

“We are proud to team up with Breezeline to support an important local organization like the Children’s Museum,” said Michael Neis, General Manager of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. “This initiative represents the power of teamwork on and off the field to support our community.”

Breezeline is committed to making a positive impact in New Hampshire. In the past year, Breezeline has supported more than a dozen local community festivals across the state. Breezeline has also supported small businesses through partnerships with local restaurants.

Learn more about Breezeline’s partnership with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at https://www.milb.com/new-hampshire/community/breezeline-exit-velocity.