Breeze Airways now offering nonstop flights from Manchester to Orlando, Charleston, and Fort Myers

MANCHESTER, NH – Breeze Airways, the NLCC, or ‘Nice Low-Cost Carrier,’ in the U.S. on Tuesday announced new service to Charleston (CHS), Fort Myers (RSW) and Orlando (MCO) from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT). Breeze will also offer one-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service to Tampa twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

This will be the airline’s first airport in New Hampshire and 51st city nationally. The new routes will operate twice a week with fares starting from $69* one way.

From Manchester, NH to:

Charleston, SC (Seasonal, Mon and Fri, starting June 14, Nice from $69* one way);

Fort Myers, FL (Seasonal, Wed and Sat, starting October 2, Nice from $99* one way);

Orlando, FL (Mon and Fri, starting June 14, Nice from $89* one way); and

Tampa, FL (One stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service, Thurs and Sun, Starting September 5).

All routes will be served on Breeze’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has also extended its selling schedule through January 7, 2025, allowing Guests to get a head start on their Fall and holiday travel plans.

“Welcome Breeze Airways to the growing family of airlines at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. We a very appreciative of Breeze Airways for making this investment into Manchester and the state of New Hampshire,” said Manchester Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. “The seriously low fares offered by Breeze will allow the residents of Manchester and New Hampshire to explore new places like Charleston, South Carolina and experience a new way to travel to well-known destinations such as Orlando, Florida and Ft. Myers, Florida. We are equally excited to welcome our new friends from Charleston and show them what we all love about Manchester and the Granite State: our arts and entertainment scene, a growing foodie scene, and, of course, the world-class outdoor recreation that this state is known around the globe for. Let’s do this!”

“Breeze has grown rapidly in New England with Providence and Hartford as our two fastest-growing bases,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “We have great faith that our affordable, convenient and nice service from New Hampshire to Florida and South Carolina will be just as popular.”

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers Guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicer bundle includes a checked bag, a carry-on, and free inflight WiFi as well as a premium economy seat in its “extra legroom” section. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent—the carrier’s inflight experience featuring 2×2 recliner seating, free inflight WiFi, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.