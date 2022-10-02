Breath of melancholy

I’m sitting alone on a park bench in a corner of the playground watching my daughter playing with a handful of other kids, feeling, I don’t know, melancholy?

It’s fine. Everything is fine. Today will mark one of the last truly hot days of the summer and the warmth feels good on my face. We’re close enough to the lake that a slight breeze keeps the insects at bay. Little Bean is happy. I look up now and again when she laughs or shouts.

This all is as it should be. This all is, in fact, how I often write that life should be. Small miracles. Daily comfort. A cool drink of water. Children on a slide. Perfect weather.

And yet… and yet.

Little Bean slides onto the bench next to me, out of breath, hair a ragged tussle. “Water, Daddy, I need water!”

She pulls deeply on the water bottle I brought with us.