Breakthrough Manchester is recruiting students, teachers

MANCHESTER, NH – Breakthrough Manchester is recruiting a new class of 40 sixth grade students as well as 24 passionate Teaching Fellows!

Breakthrough Manchester’s mission is to launch promising Manchester middle school students, particularly those who are from traditionally underserved communities, on the path to college while inspiring the next generation of high school and college leaders and educators. Not only does Breakthrough focus on preparing our students and teachers for success through teaching and learning, but also developing social, advocacy, communication, and leadership skills. Please share this opportunity with your students.

Student Recruitment:

Breakthrough Manchester students come from many different backgrounds, but they all share one thing in common: a love of learning! Breakthrough is a tuition-free, academically enriching program with an emphasis on hands-on learning. Students will explore academic classes like science and literature through the lens of social justice issues impacting our community, and enrichment classes like criminology, coding, soccer, and more. They will also have the opportunity to go on field trips to Boston to visit colleges and museums, participate in Breakthrough Olympics, volunteer in the community, and more!

“Breakthrough balances fun and academics, that’s what makes it a super day!” – Breakthrough Student

Breakthrough makes me feel like I have a voice. I was able to speak out without getting judged. The teachers and students are really fun to be around! – Breakthrough Student

Teaching Fellow Recruitment:

The rewarding and rigorous paid teaching fellowship is open to high school juniors/seniors and college undergraduates. Teaching Fellows receive extensive training, continuous support, and the opportunity to lead a classroom through the lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Whether they have always dreamed of teaching in a classroom or are considering it for the first time, teaching at Breakthrough will help to prepare for a career in education while building skills that are transferable to any profession.

“My favorite part of teaching at Breakthrough Manchester was being part of a safe environment for both faculty and students to teach and learn from each other. I feel very lucky to have been able to develop my academic and professional skills while being part of such a diverse, driven community.” – 2017 BTM Teaching Fellow and current High School English Teacher, Chicago, Illinois

Click here to apply as a student!

Student application deadline is February 18, 2021.

Click here to apply as a Teaching Fellow!

Teacher application deadline is January 14, 2021 (early action) and February 25, 2021 (regular decision).

Please reach out to Chau Ngo, Program Director, with any questions or concern at cngo@derryfield.org.