Longtime school board member Beaudry resigning

MANCHESTER, NH – Ward 9 Board of School Committee Member Arthur Beaudry has resigned his seat, but not effective immediately.

Beaudry told Manchester Ink Link he was looking to move to Somersworth to be closer to family and sold his home much quicker than expected.

He will be resigning from the Board of School Committee on May 3, the day the sale of his home in Ward 9 is finalized.

He says his biggest accomplishment was making Manchester School of Technology a four-year high school and putting in the fire fighter and EMT training program at Manchester School.

“I’m in my 20th year (on the Manchester Board of School Committee) and I’m going to miss it,” he said. I truly enjoyed what I’ve done. It’s been 42 years as a public servant in Manchester, 22 years as a firefighter and 20 years on the board. This city has been very good to me and my family. I can’t thank them and my constituents enough. It’s been a very humbling experience.”

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig released a statement following the news.

“For two decades, Committeeman Arthur Beaudry has worked diligently on behalf of his constituents in Ward 9 and students across our city. Arthur and I served on the Board of School Committee back in 2008, and it’s been a pleasure working with him again over these last few years. I appreciate his wealth of knowledge, hard work, and dedication. I wish him and his family all the best,” she said.

Dr. John Goldhardt, Superintendent of Schools for Manchester School District, released the following statement following the announcement of the resignation of School Committeeman Arthur Beaudry.

“Committeeman Beaudry served dutifully for 10 terms, and just like a firefighter, he was always prepared. His depth of knowledge concerning the Board, its rules and policies has been an invaluable resource, especially for me when I arrived here as a new superintendent. I wish him well, and thank him for his service and support.”

Board of School Committee Vice Chair Leslie Want believes Beaudry may be the longest serving board member in Manchester history. While Beaudry told her that he’s just a phone call away, she says the board will not be the same without him.

“I will be sorry to see him go. He holds a lot of our institutional knowledge. He’s always been sharing and very helpful with his expertise. I’ve appreciated that a lot,” said Want. “He’s been a real mentor to me.”