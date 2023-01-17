BREAKING: ACLU request to delay encampment removal denied

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Featured News 0
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Featured News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Snow has created another layer of issues outside the FIT shelter for homeless people living in tents. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Hillsborough County Superior Court Justice John Kissinger denied a request from the New Hampshire ACLU to delay action by the City of Manchester to remove encampments from outside the Families in Transition Shelter on Manchester Street.

A copy of the decision is below.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts