Brass to the Max: Symphony NH and Spartans Drum Corps together on one stage, Jan. 13

NASHUA, NH – On Saturday, January 13, 2024, Symphony NH Music Director Roger Kalia brings the Spartans Drum and Bugle Corp to the Keefe Center for the Arts for an exciting musical collaboration! For the first time, Symphony NH’s brass and percussion join forces with the award-winning musicians of Nashua-based Drum Corps International’s The Spartans in a thrilling, high-octane performance of brass and percussion favorites.

“We are elated to work with these young musicians!” says SNH Music Director, Roger Kalia, “Giving students the opportunity to work with professionals in this way can be transformational. The Spartans’ mission aligns eloquently with Symphony New Hampshire, and this is going to be an amazing experience for all involved.”

The program will be visceral and high-energy. Be prepared to feel this one all the way through your bones with great music like Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man and Celebrate by Kool and the Gang. WARNING – this concert will be LOUD. Earplugs will be available or bring your own.

Spartans President, Paul G. LaFlamme Jr., says “As the Spartans approach our 70th Anniversary next season, we are thrilled to partner with Symphony NH who just celebrated their 100th season!” LaFlamme continues, “This collaboration of two Nashua-based organizations is an example of how strong our arts community is in working together.”

The Spartans’ goal is to build respect, responsibility, and commitment for the youth of New Hampshire, but the program has inspired students to make their careers in the music world including, trumpeter Nick Petrillo who has been performing as an auxiliary with SNH for two seasons now.

Petrillo says, “I am grateful to have my worlds collide in this performance! The Spartans have encouraged and inspired me to become a better trumpeter and SNH has allowed me to perform with some of the area’s most talented musicians.”

Tickets for Brass to the Max! range from $10-$60 and are available by visiting SymphonyNH.org