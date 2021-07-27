Brady Sullivan Properties welcomes Alumni Ventures Group at historic Jefferson Mill building

MANCHESTER, NH – Brady Sullivan Properties has secured a new neighbor at its office headquarters address in Manchester and will welcome Alumni Ventures Group (AVG) to 670 N. Commercial Street. AVG executed a long-term lease for 27,351 SF on the top floor of the historic Jefferson Mill, with plans to consolidate three New Hampshire offices into this one location. James Tobin, Brady Sullivan’s Director of Commercial Leasing, facilitated the transaction on the Landlord’s behalf. JLL’s Boston Team represented AVG.

Alumni Ventures Group President & COO Colin Van Ostern diligently pursued the best property options in the competitive Manchester Millyard. The soon-to-be headquarters space at the Jefferson Mill boasts a top-floor presence, massive windows overlooking the Merrimack River and Amoskeag Falls, 22-foot ceilings, and a deep history of commerce and innovation. The space presents a perfect balance of private office area and exceptional collaboration space for their operation. AVG plans to take occupancy in Q4 of 2021.

“We’re excited to renew our investment in Manchester, New Hampshire as the long-term headquarters of our growing company, and to build on this community’s strong tradition of innovation,” said Alumni Ventures Founder & CEO Mike Collins.

Brady Sullivan’s deal with AVG caps off a second-quarter which included over 88,000 SF in new leases for the Manchester-based Landlord. The market has been incredibly active in the post-pandemic world, as commercial tenants focus on rightsizing, optimizing, and safely returning to the workplace. Brady Sullivan Properties continues to demonstrate an unmatched ability to accommodate virtually any commercial requirement, from first-class office space to creative loft/mill suites, industrial/warehouse, retail and beyond.

Founded in 2014, Alumni Ventures is a network-powered venture capital firm dedicated to bringing more people into the entrepreneurial economy. AVG has raised over $700 million in capital and funded more than 700 startups nationwide, with offices spanning coast to coast and an overall employee count over 150 with teams in Boston, NYC, Chicago, Auston, and Menlo Park, CA.

About Brady Sullivan Properties

Founded in Manchester, NH, in 1992, Brady Sullivan Properties is one of New England’s largest real estate developers. Brady Sullivan holds a sizable share of the commercial and residential markets in New England and specializes in developing, constructing, and converting condominiums, apartments, and homes throughout New England. Shane Brady and Arthur Sullivan bring more than 30 years of real estate experience, talent, and expertise to their real estate group. They strive to provide excellent value in every product they bring to market. For more information visit, bradysullivan.com.