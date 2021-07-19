Brady Sullivan Properties closes Q2 with 10 new office leases from Manchester to the Seacoast

MANCHESTER, NH – After a strong start to 2021 which saw an influx of leasing activity, Brady Sullivan Properties has showed no signs of slowing down leasing commercial space in the post-Covid world and clichéd “new normal.” The Manchester-based real estate development company secured 10 new leases between April and June, spanning from Downtown Manchester to the Seacoast. Requirements for optimized layouts, additional space, and a renewed focus on talent retention have been focal points for tenants in the market.

Brady Sullivan Properties has continued to benefit from the versatility of its portfolio and subsequent ability to accommodate virtually any commercial space requirement in the Greater Manchester area and beyond. That versatility was on full display in Q2. Over 12,750 SF of space was leased in the Manchester Millyard at the Waumbec Mill, located at 250 Commercial St., which boasts brick-and-beam exposure throughout, river views, and the perfect balance of historic preservation and modernized accommodations. The 12,750 SF lease was comprised of multiple tenants including Maine-based Pine State Trading, as well as a local staffing and recruiting agency, a photography business, and a Pilates studio.

Downtown Manchester has also welcomed new tenants on Elm Street. Health insurance carrier Cigna relocated from Hooksett and leased over half a floor at the Brady Sullivan Tower at 1750 Elm St. The Tower also secured a long-term agreement with the Veterans Affairs Departments (GSA) after successfully bidding for and being awarded the Government tenancy. Lastly and perhaps most notably, Champlain Insurance established its Northeast headquarters at City Hall Plaza at 900 Elm Street, now occupying over half a floor at one of the most prominent business addresses in the state.

Other notable transactions included a long-term lease for over 6,000 SF of office space to Ballentine Partners in Rochester, and a +/- 10,000 SF high-bay industrial lease with an apparel and accessories distributor at 75 Faltin Drive off South Willow Street in Manchester.

The in-house Commercial Leasing Team of Charles Panasis, James Tobin, Jamison Bibaud and Derek Lawton facilitated the transactions on the landlord’s behalf.

About Brady Sullivan Properties

Founded in Manchester, NH, in 1992, Brady Sullivan Properties is one of New England’s largest real estate developers. Brady Sullivan holds a sizable share of the commercial and residential markets in New England and specializes in developing, constructing, and converting condominiums, apartments, and homes throughout New England. Shane Brady and Arthur Sullivan bring more than 30 years of real estate experience, talent, and expertise to their real estate group. They strive to provide excellent value in every product they bring to market. For more information visit, bradysullivan.com.