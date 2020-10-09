Brady Sullivan makes $100K gift for CMC’s future expansion

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center on Thursday accepted a $100,000 donation from Brady Sullivan Properties toward their campus expansion project.

The Manchester-based property management and development firm, headed up by Shane Brady and Arthur Sullivan, made the gift in recognition of CMC’s commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality health care to the community. The gift will help CMC grow that commitment as it moves into the next phase of a campus expansion project.

“The hospital has meant so much to Shane and to me, and our company,” Sullivan said. “For us, it is a great opportunity to show our deep appreciation for what CMC has meant to us and to our health care community. Beyond that, throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the hospital has played a critical role in numerous ways through their dedication and support of our community and its organizations.” In recognition of the gift, CMC will name one of the new building’s cardiac catheterization labs in honor of Brady Sullivan.

“Brady Sullivan is a strong partner to CMC and the Manchester community,” said Walker. “We are humbled to receive a gift that recognizes the work we do and the care we provide every day. We are also excited to have this kind of support as we look to build a brighter, healthier future for Manchester and all of New Hampshire.”

Last year, CMC broke ground on a multi-year project to add a new building to its McGregor Street campus. The expansion includes a larger Emergency Department, new facilities for the New England Heart & Vascular Institute, and private patient rooms. The first phase of the project, the construction of a new Rite Aid store, is nearly complete. Demolition of the existing building will begin in November 2020.

“As neighbors to CMC, we are particularly excited about the upcoming expansion project. Not only will the expansion allow CMC to optimize its healthcare capabilities, but the project will also be a gamechanger for the area and Greater Manchester as well,” stated Sullivan.