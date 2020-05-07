Bradley announces candidacy for Komi’s seat

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Following the resignation of State Representative Richard Komi last week, a candidate has already arisen to take his place.

On Monday, Amy Bradley launched her campaign for the now vacant seat in the Hillsborough District 43 House District, representing Manchester Wards 4,5,6 and 7 in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

A Manchester native, Bradley spent a term representing Ward 4 on the Manchester Board of School Committee. She has also coached youth girls’ basketball, volunteered for various political campaigns such as Everytown for Gun Safety, served in the Manchester PTO and also ran a youth girls’ running club.

“Women need to have a much greater presence in elected positions,” said Bradley. “I’m running for state representative, because, as a mom of two daughters, I want to advocate for women’s rights and create a needed space for the voices of women across the state. If elected I will be a voice for my community and fight for women’s rights, improved access to healthcare, and common-sense gun safety legislation.”

No date has been set as of yet for a possible primary and special election for the seat.