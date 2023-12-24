Boys & Girls Club of Manchester spreads holiday cheer to more than 220 families 

MANCHESTER, NH– This year marked a significant increase in the number of families seeking holiday assistance at the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester (BGCM). A total of 220 families and more than 370 individual children sought extra support to access gifts during the holiday season. Driven by their unwavering commitment to their kids & families, the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester proactively reached out to local friends and businesses to ensure that every single family would have access to the help they needed the holiday season.

Every single family who signed up for Holiday Help received gifts for the holidays, an accomplishment made possible through the overwhelming support of the generous donors who rallied behind the Club’s mission to make the season bright for all. This was BGCM’s biggest holiday help program to date, seeing an increase of about 75% from 2022.

The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester not only provided holiday gifts to children and families but also assembled food baskets for them to enjoy over the winter break. Recognizing the challenges faced by families when school meal programs are unavailable, these baskets are stocked with nutritious essentials to ensure that no one goes without during the winter break. Additionally, BGCM extended their support to their teen members by providing them with toiletry bags. Each bag had essential items including deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, and more!

“This time of year is all about spreading joy, and we are so grateful for the incredible support we received from our community. Together, we were able to bring smiles to the faces of over 200 families and ensure that they have the essentials they need during the winter break.” – Diane Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.

In addition to the 220 families who received holiday assistance, on Friday, December 22 every single BGCM member (over 600 youth) will leave the Club with a holiday gift! Through the generosity of the community, BGCM has collected over 600 individual gifts to be given out during the Club’s holiday party. Every child will leave with a gift of their choice, and the joy of the season!

The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester extends its deepest gratitude to all the donors, sponsors, corporations and volunteers who contributed to the success of the Holiday Help initiative.

About Boys & Girls Club of Manchester