Boy missing from Manchester found during Arkansas police stop, 4 adults arrested including mom

MANCHESTER, NH – A boy reported missing from Manchester on Jan. 5 was found during a traffic stop over the weekend by Jacksonville Police in Arkansas.

Four adults including Devea Nichol, mother of Trey Nichol, 5, were arrested.

According to information provided by Jackonsville police public information officer, those arrested were:

Phillip May, cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released to Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office on a felony theft of property warrant.

David Chambers was transported to Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on charges of possession with purpose to deliver schedule II (meth or cocaine); possession with purpose to deliver schedule IV; possession with purpose to deliver schedule VI and he was also cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to register, no insurance, fictitious tags.

Devea Nichol was transported to Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on a felony failure to appear warrant.

Chad Umfleet was arrested and a federal warrant for possession of a firearm by a certain person.

According to police, a juvenile who was reported missing from New Hampshire, was transported to the police department and turned over to a representative with the Department of Human Services who will coordinate his return to New Hampshire.

Manchester Police on Jan. 16 confirmed that Trey Nichol had been located and was safe.