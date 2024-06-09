Boy, 3, falls from third-story window on Blaine Street

Sunday, June 9, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0
A Manchester Police officer outside a home on Blaine Street where a 3-year-old fell from a third-story window. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A 3-year-old boy who fell from a third-story window Sunday was seriously injured.

Police were dispatched to 150 Blaine St. at about 1:09 p.m. for a report of an injured child. They arrived to find the boy’s father holding him in his arms in the rear of the home. The father told police that the boy fell approximately 30 feet from the third-floor window. The boy suffered significant injuries to his head and face and was transported to Elliot Hospital.

Police said based on intial investigation the fall appears to be accidental and that the injuries are not life-threatening.

 

