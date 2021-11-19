Championship boxing comes to SNHU Arena (Updated 8:53 p.m.)

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday night, SNHU Arena will be the home of four title boxing bouts. We’ll keep you updated throughout the evening here on Manchester Ink Link.

In the first title fight of the evening, Jessica “The Cobra” Camara sought to dethrone reigning WBA and IBO female light-welterweight champion Kali “K.O. Mequinonoag” Reis.

Both fighters made frequent contact throughout the contest, with Camara suffering what appeared to a cut to the nose early on. By Round 8, the amount of blows reaching Reis appeared to have an impact, as the champion began to look fatigued in comparison to Camara, but neither fighter managed to land a winning blow.

Camara was sent to her corner to clean off blood with just over a minute left in the final round and Reis returned to action looking to force the issue, but neither fighter managed to fall.

In the end, it came down to the judges, with Reis landing 97 punches versus Camara’s 93 on two of the three judges cards, retaining her titles, although reaction from the crowd seemed to side toward Camara following the announcement.

Reis (19-7-1, 5 KOs) also won the vacant WBO women’s light-welterweight title and earned the right to challenge Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) at a later date for the WBC, IBF and The Ring female light-welterweight titles after Cameron unified those titles in a bout against Mary McGee (27-4-0-1, 15 KOs) in an Oct. 30 fight in London, England.

Camara is now 8-3-0 on her career, awaiting her first professional knockout.

Undercard results



In the evening’s first contest, light-heavyweights Khalil “Big Steppa” Coe and Aaron Casper fought to a draw.

This was the second professional fight for Coe (1-0-1), who defeated Nathaniel Tadd by technical knockout in his debut back in May.

Casper (6-4-2) drew his last fight in February as well and is scheduled to face a yet to be determined opponent in Augusta, Ga. on Feb. 5

Like Coe, cruiserweights Mark “Money” Malone and Thomas O’Toole entered the ring for the second professional fights of their career in the second fight of the evening.

O’Toole, a native of Galway, Ireland knocked Malone to the canvass in the first round. He’s now 2-0-0 in his young career, following a knockout of Francisco Ariri Neto in September. Malone is 1-1-0, he had a unanimous decision against Austin Dalworth in July.

Two cruiserweights were up next as 140-pound Massachusetts native Nelson Perez dominated Mexican Raymundo Rios.

Perez (5-0-0, 2 KOs) took Rios (3-8-2, 3 KOs) to the canvass in the first and second rounds, and wouldn’t see the last four rounds of the originally eight-round scheduled contest, instead earning a unanimous decision after the fourth round.

This was the second fight on American soil for Rios, who has not scored a knockout since June 2019.

Perez is now 3-0 over the last calendar year following a unanimous decision in Framingham, Mass. against Ryan Venable (2-7-0, 0 KOs) in October and a bout over the summer in Derry through disqualification against DeWayne Wisdom 7-59-2, 3 KOs)

In the final bout before the four title fights, Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean faced off against New Rochelle, NY native Don Haynesworth.

Heading into the fight Haynesworth held 50 pounds over the reigning WBO Asia-Pacific title holder and neither fighter could force the issue early on, with Haynesworth spending much of the fight with a defensive approach. McKean pushed Haynesworth to the edge just before the end of the fourth round but couldn’t finish the big man off before the bell. Early in the fifth round, the Australian came back swinging and referee Kevin Holt stopped the fight 27 seconds into the sixth round.

McKean made the most of his first performance in America with the TKO, climbing to 20-0-0 on his career, with 12 of those wins coming by knockout. Haynesworth ended the contest 16-8-1 with 14 of his 16 wins coming by knockout.