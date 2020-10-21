Both camps set expectations in hours before First Congressional District Debate

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Elections, Government, Politics 0

State Representative Mary Heath on Oct. 21, 2020. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As Democratic Incumbent Chris Pappas and Republican Challenger Matt Mowers spent the morning preparing for Wednesday night’s WMUR New Hampshire First Congressional District Debate, their campaigns were already hard at work on setting expectations for the event.

In a morning press conference at Arms Park, State Representative Mary Heath (D-Manchester) said she expected Pappas will do well in the debate due to his outreach efforts for constituents in the past as well as his connection to the Granite State.

“Chris has been an outstanding Congressperson,” said Heath. “I think he will do fabulously this evening, he understands the issues in New Hampshire.”

Chris Pappas Campaign Manager Lucas Meyer believed the debate will show a contrast that will highlight Pappas’ deep New Hampshire roots, but said Democrats are not taking his race for granted over the final few days of the campaign.

“We’re looking to finish strong. This is New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, the swingiest congressional district in the country, so we’re not taking anything for granted,” said Meyer. “We’re going to be out in the field for the next 13 days working to get every vote. And with the new changes in how we’re conducting our elections this fall, we’re pushing everyone to head to their city clerk or town clerk and cast their vote as soon as possible.”

In the Mowers’ camp, expectations for the debate are expected to orbit around the topics of police, taxes and Pappas’ connections to Washington.

“The truth is, Pappas has turned his back on New Hampshire and fallen in line behind Nancy Pelosi in Washington. Matt Mowers will deliver his message of being Governor Sununu’s teammate in Congress for supporting our law enforcement community, lowering taxes on middle class families and protecting the New Hampshire advantage,” said New Hampshire Republican Party Spokesperson Joe Sweeney.

In regard to the final days of the campaign, Mowers Campaign Manager John Corbett notes that the campaign has already knocked on 350,000 doors in New Hampshire and echoes Sweeney’s sentiments regarding Pappas and Washington.

“Granite Staters are tired of the empty campaign rhetoric from Congressman Pappas. Despite the Congressman’s best efforts, he cannot cover up his record of turning his back on New Hampshire middle class families and law enforcement while voting with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time,” he said.

