Boston Marathon survivors come to Manchester to inspire Warren activists

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As the days continue to tick down toward the New Hampshire Primary, two survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing came to Manchester on Sunday to share why they are supporting Elizabeth Warren with other Warren supporters.

Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky, who both lost legs during the bombing, told an assembled crowd of volunteers at Elizabeth Warren’s campaign office, said that Warren helped them receive treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center for their injuries, and that Warren introduced legislation named after them to help other victims of terrorism receive medical treatment.

“This is obviously very personal for us and it’s very personal for you (all) too. We’re really grateful for all you’re doing to help Elizabeth and her campaign,” Downes said to the crowd. “I’ve always like calling her Senator Warren because that office deserves a level of respect, so I can’t wait until we can call her president.”

Peter Necheles of Arlington, Mass. was one of the volunteers assembled in the office and was a student of Warren at the University of Pennsylvania in 1987.

Necheles had just returned from knocking on doors to hear the speech, the latest of dozens he had knocked on over the past few weeks.

“They were phenomenal. I’m glad they were here and I’m glad they are helping get us fired up,” said Necheles. “It helps me, it helps each of us when we go out there and remember who we’re working for, who we’re fighting for.”