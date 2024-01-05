School board will discuss RFP rule change on Monday

Friday, January 5, 2024 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Education, GOVERNMENT, Politics, School News 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) will hold its first meeting of 2024 on Monday, Jan. 8, and make a request that could streamline implementation of Phase One of the district’s facilities plan.

Under Manchester School District Policy Fiscal 119, the BOSC is required to approve any finalized requests for proposals above $50,000. However, it is believed that repeating this process for the numerous parts of the $290 million Phase One plans could threaten to delay construction timelines and deadlines.

Late last year, the BOSC and Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved bonding for that $290 million, which will complete the transition of fifth-grade classes into the city’s public middle schools, build a new Beech Street Elementary School and begin the process of planning for three new or renovated high schools in the city.

This request comes after SMMA Project Architect Jennifer Soucy informed Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis that six modular buildings with electric heating could be purchased at a discounted combined cost of $16,665,816. The district has sought to purchase the buildings instead of renting them with the expectation of cost savings and their use throughout the district’s long-term facilities renewal process.

The meeting will take place in the Aldermanic Chambers at City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m.

 

