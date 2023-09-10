BOSC will discuss $35 million in new state aid on Monday

The Manchester Board of School Committee will meet on Sept. 11, 2023. Here’s a preview of some of the things they’re expected to discuss.

Additional Appropriation Request

Manchester School District Chief Financial Office Karen DeFrancis is expected to request a modification to the Manchester School District’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget after an update to the state’s adequacy aid calculation.

An additional $35,223,387 will now be available. DeFrancis has recommended $20 million be allocated to the district’s long-term facilities plan, $13 million go toward staffing and staff wages, $1.5 million for various programs and the rest going toward Chromebook replacements, Cleartouch panels and other needs.

ABC Plan Update

Manchester School District Network Director Dr. Erin Murphy is expected to give an update on the Attendance, Behavior and Core Curriculum (ABC) Plan.

In a preview of the update, Murphy has indicated that several schools have exceeded stretch growth for reading, math, or both and over half of schools have met their behavior goals.

Board Goals and Objectives

The Board of School Committee is expected to vote on whether it shall continue with the three priorities and objectives for itself that it approved in May 2023.

Those three goals included developing a strategy to collectively engage with the community, create a standard operating procedures manual for the Board of School Committee and implement a system for addressing board member questions.