BOSC supports resolution for diversity, vows to re-examine current policies

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) passed a resolution to promote diversity within Manchester’s public schools while also taking another look at current diversity policies.

The action stemmed from At-Large BOSC Member James O’Connell’s motion for the resolution, which originally stated “that this board recognizes the historic social and educational inequities in the treatment of its Black and minority populations. It hearby resolves to ensure that the diversity of its students will be reflected in its administration and staff, its polices, its sports and its extracurricular activities.”

Ward 9 BOSC Member Arthur Beaudry said that the board already passed similar policies in 2002, 2007 and 2009. He added that this request and others put before the full board by O’Connell should first be vetted by subcommittees of the BOSC.

O’Connell replied that the resolution was simple enough not to need a hearing within a subcommittee.

Beaudry also voiced concern with the word “ensure” in the resolution, questioning the enforceability of that action.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig recommended deleting “to ensure” from the resolution and added that sending the matter to the Policy Committee wasn’t needed.

Beaudry replied that a motion could be made simultaneously approving the resolution as amended while also tasking the Policy Committee with taking another look at any relevant district policies.

That motion passed 14-0, with Ward 12 BOSC Member Kelly Thomas absent.

Ward 6 BOSC Member Daniel Bergeron asked to hold the vote on the motion, stating that he wished to discuss something in non-public session regarding the resolution, a request denied by Craig.

Bergeron did not mention his reasoning for wishing to discuss the resolution in non-public session. Attempts by Manchester Ink Link to reach Bergeron for additional details on his reasoning were unsuccessful on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The BOSC also vowed to work with the Manchester NAACP following comments submitted by the NAACP earlier in the meeting.