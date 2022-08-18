BOSC supports proposal honoring Cowasuck in theory, but wants additional input

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A proposal to honor the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook Abenaki Tribe by the Manchester School District was tabled at the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Finance Committee on Wednesday evening.

Following comments earlier in the meeting by Cowasuck leaders Denise and Paul Pouliot, members of the Committee supported the idea, which was spearheaded by Ward 7 BOSC Member Chris Potter.

The idea would put a plaque in Manchester’s public schools acknowledging that Manchester was once an ancient Pennacook village known as Amoskeag, or “The Fishing Place” and that the Manchester School District acknowledges the people who have acted as stewards of the land where Manchester now sits for the past 12,000 years.

Members of the committee supported the idea itself, but expressed concern over the fact that the concept was not raised through the proper procedure, which would require oversight from school administrators as well as student and community input.

Potter, who is serving his first term on the BOSC, requested an amendment to pass the proposal that would allow the plaques with any modifications that might arise from student and community input.

Ward 3 BOSC Member Karen Soule said she could not support the proposal at this time since it did not go through the administration first, stating that supporting the measure now would undercut district administrators.

Committee chair Jim O’Connell echoed those sentiments, but like Soule, said he would support the measure when it was “clean.”

There was also confusion over whether this topic should be before the Finance Committee due to the purchasing of a plaque, or before the Teaching and Learning Committee due to the concept’s role in educating students about native peoples and stewardship of the land.

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis said that the matter could go before one or both boards and feedback could be obtained from students, faculty and community members if given enough time.

O’Connell asked if this matter is tabled that it not be forgotten and brought back before BOSC members in at least four weeks.

Potter withdrew his motion and requested the matter be tabled until September, which was approved.