BOSC Superintendent Search Committee authorizes up to $10k for NH Listens

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Special Committee on Superintendent Search has approved spending up to $10,000 to bring on New Hampshire Listens as an outreach consultant in the committee’s efforts to recommend a new Manchester School District superintendent.

New Hampshire Listens is a project of the University of New Hampshire Carsey School of Public Policy specializing in community outreach for civic organizations in New Hampshire, earning high praise from BOSC members in regard to their ability to obtain feedback from the state’s minority communities.

No members of the special committee were opposed to New Hampshire Listens in terms of their qualifications, although At-Large BOSC Member Peter Argeropoulos voiced concerns about giving money to the organization without representatives of the organization first coming before the committee and explaining what their role would be in the superintendent search process.

Several BOSC members indicated that they understood Argeropoulos’ concerns, but noted New Hampshire Listens’ unique experience regarding community opinion outreach in the Granite State.

Ward 11 BOSC Member Dr. Nicole Leapley and Ward 5 BOSC Member Jason Bonilla understood Argeropoulos’ concerns with spending money before a meeting with New Hampshire Listens representatives, but also stressed the quality of New Hampshire Listens’ abilities. Leapley also noted the urgency of community outreach early in the search process and the need for the BOSC to reconnect with community members following an overall disconnect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Likewise, Ward 3 BOSC Member Karen Soule understood Argeropoulos’ comments regarding authorizing spending, but said that outreach would be critical in this search given what she saw as a lack of community outreach during the last superintendent hiring search. Soule also noted that an outside and impartial body was needed to help lend credibility to the search efforts.

Ward 4 BOSC Member Leslie Want also echoed Soule’s comment regarding impartiality and spoke in support of the organization due to their past work with the Manchester School District.

Following a clarification from BOSC Clerk Angela Carey, any amount over $10,000 would need to be approved by the full BOSC at a later date.

Argeropoulos said he would support a motion to bring in New Hampshire Listens to obtain more information, potentially then voting to authorize giving them money for outreach efforts, but could not vote in favor of authorizing funding before that point.

The motion to authorize the funding passed through a non-unanimous voice vote.

At-Large BOSC Member and Special Committee on Superintendent Search Chairman Jim O’Connell added that he hopes to have as many outreach sessions as possible to ensure that people from various walks of life and geographical backgrounds will be able to provide their input in the hiring of the next school district superintendent.

Want also added that outreach sessions should happen at various times as well to ensure that various groups will be able to add their input in the process.

The special committee will meet next on Wednesday, March 30. Applications for the superintendent position will close on April 22 at 11:59 p.m. Applications for that and other positions in the district can be found here.